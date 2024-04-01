Valley Grinding & Manufacturing is Bronze Sponsor at Converters Expo Show, April 2024

—

is proud to announce it will be a Bronze Sponsor for the

April 17-18, 2024

at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“We’re looking forward to the upcoming Converters Expo,” says Valley Grinding & Manufacturing President TJ Utschig. “As a leading manufacturer in converting line cutting systems, the expo is a natural fit for our organization. It’s here where we meet like-minded professionals in paper, plastics, film and nonwovens industries. And we have the opportunity to share product and industry best practices in metal blade manufacturing and service for custom, critical angle industrial cutting.”

For 37 years, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing has provided the highest quality, customized cutting products and services for specific industrial applications including converting, construction, battery, corrugated, food, medical and many more. The company is a Spanish and English speaking, Women-Owned Business, and is ISO 9001 Certified, demonstrating a high-level commitment to quality management that includes:

Data Management Tools : Providing metrics such as consumption rate related to customer knives, blades, cutters, and slitters during a given period to recommend changes to blade materials or process to reduce downtime and costs.

Customized Specification: Tailored part making, specialized packaging, delivery and pickup schedules unique to each business

AdvantEdge: Online ordering for ease and convenience

Training : Evaluation of employee skill development needs, onsite training for frontline employees to safely handle, maintain and dispose of blades

Reverse Engineering: Reverse engineering and building of new parts to meet specifications

Inventory Management: Serve as vendor management inventory partner, adding QR codes, color coding, customized labels and more, to knives

FasTrack Delivery & Pickup: Offering convenient logistics, including specialized packaging, and delivery and pickup schedules

“Converters Expo allows us to strengthen relationships we’ve developed over the course of three decades and helps us make new connections as we all seek to advance the converter industry with exciting innovation and new technologies,” Adds Utschig.

Meet Valley Manufacturing & Grinding subject matter experts at Booth 204 to discuss critical angle industrial cutting best practices and more.

About Valley Grinding Inc.

Founded in 1987, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing is a nationwide blade supplier company headquartered in Little Chute, Wisconsin. Products and services include knife and blade manufacturing and sales, OEM knives and blades, sharpening and grinding services, knife holders and slitting systems, training and consultations. The company serves a wide range of industries, including construction, corrugated, flexible packaging, food, medical, paper, plastics, nonwoven and more. Valley Grinding & Manufacturing proudly places a strong emphasis on diversity in its workplace culture and operates with a mindset to Go Beyond Blades. Visit www.valleygrinding.com to learn more.

For more information, contact: Holly Wachtendonk, on behalf of Valley Grinding and Manufacturing, (920) 230-2583 ext. 7906, [email protected].

