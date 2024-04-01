Valley Grinding & Manufacturing Unveils State-of-the-Art 3D Scanning Equipment at Converters Expo Show

(LITTLE CHUTE, WIS.), April 3, 2024—Valley Grinding & Manufacturing is a proud Bronze Sponsor of the Converters Expo Show, April 17-18, 2024, Booth 204, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. As one of the largest knife and blade suppliers in North America, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing (VG&M) is continually expanding its product line to better support the industries they serve. During the expo, VG&M will showcase its knife and blade offerings, and unveil its latest state-of-the-art 3D scanning equipment, to attendees.

VG&M’s new 3D scanning equipment allows manufacturers to upgrade their slitting section with ease, providing a detailed and accurate scan of an existing slitting section within little downtime. Using advanced scanning technology for slitting section parts, the equipment takes the renderings and extrusion of scan data and turns them into useable 3D models of the parts.

The 3D models are overlaid into existing designs or used for verification to ensure precise fitment during retrofits, refurbishment or new equipment installation. Verification of model accuracy against scans ensure accurate placement of components.

VG&M can also use an existing 3D model for placement verification and can conduct the scan onsite at the customer’s location. To verify placement, they would overlap with the point cloud overlay to eliminate interferences. A report would be sent to report any inaccuracies, including details on each axis.

VG&M 3D scanning equipment answers many pain points for manufacturers. Not only does it eliminate lengthy downtime needed for hand/manual measurements, but it also eliminates multiple trips and down times due to missed dimensions. The equipment also aids in the decision-making process as the manufacturer has a pre-engineered solution in hand before making a purchase. It also fills a void for those that who don’t have a drawing of their slitter or misplaced it over the years.

“We're eagerly anticipating this year's Converters Expo Show,” says VG&M President TJ Utschig. “Our cutting-edge 3D scanning equipment is set to elevate slitter manufacturing precision and efficiency to new heights."

VG&M subject matter experts will be on hand at the expo to discuss the new state-of-the-art 3D scanning equipment as well as their robust portfolio of product and service offerings. Stop by Booth 204 to learn more. If not attending the show, please email [email protected] or call 866-791-9588.

About Valley Grinding Inc.

Founded in 1987, Valley Grinding & Manufacturing is a nationwide blade supplier company headquartered in Little Chute, Wisconsin. Products and services include knife and blade manufacturing and sales, OEM knives and blades, sharpening and grinding services, knife holders and slitting systems, training and consultations. The company serves a wide range of industries, including construction, corrugated, flexible packaging, food, medical, paper, plastics, nonwoven and more. Valley Grinding & Manufacturing proudly places a strong emphasis on diversity in its workplace culture and operates with a mindset to Go Beyond Blades. Visit www.valleygrinding.com to learn more.

For more information, contact: Sara Boddy on behalf of VG&M, (602) 571-9158 or [email protected]

###