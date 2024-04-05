Kari-Out®, a foodservice packaging company, is pleased to introduce the industry’s first ever plant-based 100% compostable packet.

“We have searched the world for a technology that allows us to protect the environment as well as the quality and shelf life of our products, and this is it,” said Kari-Out® CEO Paul Epstein.

Paul and his brothers, David and Adam, feel a responsibility to the next generation to make our planet a better place. “For us, that means looking at new ways to shrink our footprint,” they say, and emphasize: “These little packets are a big deal. Like an orange peel, the material protects what’s inside, naturally decomposes and returns to nature. It’s an exciting innovation and just one part of the many ways we continue to look for the newest earth-friendly solutions for our customers.”

The new packets are TUV Certified, home compostable and provide several options to accommodate a variety of condiments, sauces and other products. Customers can choose from a clear exterior, to better see the product, or a paper exterior. All packets can be printed with logos and other product information.

To learn more about Kari-Out®, please visit https://kariout.com/.