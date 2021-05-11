good natured Products Inc. announced the launch of its compostable Microwavable To Go Containers as an alternative for businesses faced with the impending single-use plastic ban in Canada.

The Canadian Federal government has announced plans to regulate and/or ban certain single-use plastic items starting in December 2021, including a proposed ban on foodservice ware made from "problematic plastic that is hard to recycle," such as black takeout containers used frequently by restaurants and grocers. The proposed ban also recognizes "innovative technologies to improve the environmental outcomes of some single-use products. For example, the use of compostable, bio-based, or biodegradable plastics …"[1]

The new containers from good natured are designed to be compostable, made from 97% plant-based materials and contain no chemicals of concern that are potentially harmful to human health and the environment, according to the company. good natured says that its Microwavable To Go containers have leak resistance and durability in line with traditional plastic options while being suitable for hot foods and microwave re-heating.

The company is launching 16-, 24- and 32-oz formats in a variety of trending 2021 colors with interchangeable leak-resistant lids — a crystal clear lid for grocers to maximize product visualization and a translucent lid suitable for microwave heating, which is particularly appealing for restaurant and take-out applications.

"We've been collaborating on the commercialization of certified compostable, microwavable technology for several years, and now we have a commercially viable, affordable product that is ready for launch," says Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured. "The demand for secure storage and transport of food that is respectful of the environment, in combination with increasing emergence of single-use plastic bans meant we needed to get our plant-based microwavable technology across the finish line. We're very excited to be launching these Microwavable To Go Containers and wish to express our sincere appreciation to our newest good natured team members at our Shepherd and IPF facilities who jumped in and have played an integral role in bringing this to reality!"

