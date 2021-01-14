Kraft Mac & Cheese has announced it is developing and testing the brand’s first-ever recyclable fiber-based microwavable cup. Upon testing completion, the brand will launch a new Kraft Mac & Cheese Shapes variety using the new cup and design later in 2021.

The fiber-based microwavable cup being trialed is microwave safe and contains the same Kraft Mac & Cheese. In addition, the innovative cup will eliminate the plastic label through new direct print technology. The intent of the design change from plastic to fiber is to reduce plastic use and to be both recyclable and compostable in industrial composting facilities. Kraft is working with outside partners to certify and incorporate the appropriate recycling labeling to help consumers know exactly what to do with the packaging after they have enjoyed their meal.

The new Kraft Mac & Cheese Shapes variety, using the new cup and design currently in development, will be available later this year.

This innovation supports the Kraft Heinz Company’s journey toward responsible, sustainable practices extending to every facet of the business including a commitment that aims to make 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025.