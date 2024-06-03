Pringles® are already out-of-this-world delicious, but now they're out-of-the-can and into the bag for a whole new way to enjoy the iconic crisps.

The snacking masterminds at Pringles are bringing flavor mastery to an entirely new format with its first-ever puffed offering – Pringles Mingles – a puffy, delicious and shareable snacking experience unlike any ever offered by Pringles.

New Pringles Mingles are crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside for a melt-in-your-mouth tasting experience. Each bite-size puff mingles two mouthwatering Pringles flavors for a delectable palate adventure and boasts a bowtie-style shape inspired by Mr. P's signature look.

The new lineup is available nationwide in three delicious flavor varieties:

Pringles® Mingles Cheddar & Sour Cream: Hints of buttery cheddar cheese seamlessly blend with creamy, tangy sour cream notes to create a harmonious savory and zesty flavor combination that will leave fans craving more.

Pringles® Mingles Sharp White Cheddar & Ranch: Sharp, aged white cheddar cheese flavor meets zippy buttermilk and herb ranch notes, creating the perfect balance of cheesiness and tanginess in every munchable bite.

Pringles® Mingles Dill Pickle & Ranch: Zesty dill pickle mingles with buttermilk and herbaceous ranch notes for a tantalizing and craveable flavor experience.

"Our iconic Pringles can is part of our identity — and it's not going anywhere — but we're always looking for new ways to innovate and satisfy our fans' latest cravings," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "This puffy, airy snack not only gives fans a new way to experience Pringles, but its easy-to-share packaging creates a new way to enjoy their favorite snack with friends and family, whether munching at home for movie night, at a party or on-the-go."

Be on the lookout for new Pringles Mingles this October at retailers nationwide. Visit Pringles.com for more information.

