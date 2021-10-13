Chobani announced today a limited-edition Complete Shake featuring Peloton instructor and fitness star Cody Rigsby. The Chobani Complete Shake Cody Rigsby Edition has 25 grams of high-quality protein with all the essential amino acids needed for building muscle—making it a functional and delicious pre-and post-workout snack for everyday athletes and fitness professionals.

"I've been a fan of Chobani yogurt for many years. This is a partnership made in heaven as we both love making sweat and nutrition accessible to all levels of fitness fans," said Cody Rigsby. "Now I can grab and go with my go-to snack that's great tasting and good for you. Look, mom! My face is on my favorite yogurt!"

Rigsby draws riders to his classes with his infectious energy and engaging social commentary, encouraging his audience to push themselves while having a blast in life.

"It is important for us to work with people who are authentically fans of Chobani, like Cody," said Federico Muyshondt, Chobani's Chief Commercial Officer. "To have Cody champion our advanced nutrition yogurt will help more people learn about the power of Chobani Complete as a great complement to their active lifestyles."

Chobani Complete is easy to digest and offers up to 25g of complete protein*, 3g of fiber, 0g added sugar** and no lactose. This advanced nutrition yogurt was first introduced in July 2020. Chobani has since continued to innovate and introduce new lines of functional food for people looking for a healthier spin on traditional dairy. Most recently Chobani launched Chobani Zero Sugar**, a first-of-its-kind dairy snack with zero sugar – naturally. As always, Chobani Complete products are made with non-GMO ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, starches, or artificial flavors. We also only use locally sourced milk.