ForeFront Supply Chain Solutions is proud to supply the first polyethylene bag in the United States with 30% post-consumer recycled content produced from FDA-compliant resins.

This is the highest level of PCR available in flexible food packaging, which exceeds multiple new extended producer responsibility (EPR) and retailer requirements. ForeFront aims to support food manufacturers seeking compliance before packaging producer responsibility officially begins in July 2025.

Concerns about packaging sustainability have risen dramatically in recent years. Illinois and 10 other states introduced bills related to EPR, and five states have already enacted legislation. Government compliance aside, major retailers are also demanding sustainable packaging. By 2025, Walmart will require 100% recyclable, reusable, or industrially compostable private brand packaging, including packaging with 20% post-consumer recycled content.

Brands that do not comply with post-recycled content packaging requirements risk heavy fines or having their products pulled from store shelves. Unfortunately, Gartner research predicts that 90% of brands will not meet their sustainability packaging goals by next year.

"Understanding the nuances of regulations can be challenging and time-consuming, which is where we can help," explains Crystal Skipworth, ForeFront's Marketing Supervisor. "Most of our customers started their businesses because of a product they loved, not because they were enthusiastic about government and retailer compliance."

ForeFront's new post-recycled content bags are certified and independently verified by SCS Global Services – the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company – and offer extra benefits, including reducing the use of fossil fuels and lowering the carbon footprint of the packaging. PCR content film can be combined with 10% post-industrial recycled or bio-based content.

These bags are the latest addition to ForeFront's sustainable flexible packaging solutions, which include a high-tear and puncture-resistant film that widens the operating window during bakery packaging to generate less waste and downtime. More information can be found at www.forefrontscs.com.