Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions with a strong heritage and legacy in the dairy industry, has announced a significant expansion of its North American printing and converting capabilities for the dairy market to support customers’ needs for flexible packaging.

The installation of new, state-of-the art equipment – primarily in northeast Wisconsin over the next 18 months – will expand and optimize capacity while further increasing network reliability and responsiveness to serve customers in an essential market. It will also support the conversion to more sustainable packaging.

"Amcor is committed to deliver innovation, service flexibility, and agility that will ultimately enhance our customer’s experience," said Derrick Sytsma, Vice President and General Manager - Dairy, Amcor Flexibles North America. “This strategic investment represents the largest of its kind in Amcor Flexible North America’s extensive history within the cheese business and solidifies our commitment to the dairy industry, as well as continued support of our customers’ growth. We’re excited to be a true growth partner in helping our dairy customers navigate ever-changing market requirements and anticipating and meeting their needs now and into the future."

The expansion complements Amcor’s comprehensive, industry-leading performance-based packaging portfolio, including leading-edge technologies within the retail and foodservice offerings, and will support customer transitions to the company’s recycle-ready, high-performance packaging solution, AmPrima® Plus.

This investment underscores the company's continued commitment to invest in the future of dairy packaging products to enhance capabilities, leverage new technologies and innovation, and deliver meaningful expertise and insights to its customers.

To learn more about Amcor, please visit https://www.amcor.com/,