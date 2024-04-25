ALLIEDFLEX® Technologies, Inc. (Sarasota, Florida) and HDG Packaging Machinery (Lindlar, Germany) announce a new 100% Paper Pouch/Bag Horizontal Form-Fill-Seal System.

HDG Pouch Packaging Machinery is partnered with ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, their exclusive North American sales and marketing partner, to handle their complete Horizontal Pouch Packaging Machinery Program.

ALLIEDFLEX and HDG support the transition to eco-friendly flexible packaging solutions for the packaging market to enable its customers to keep up with evolving environmental developments.

The flexible packaging industry is working to support higher environmental standards, overcome new challenges, and develop new opportunities to create innovative solutions to stay ahead in this crucial sustainability drive.

The patent-pending HDG Paper ‘Pressure Seal Module’ enables the online production and packaging of 100% Paper Packaging. HDG models now produce and package paper pouches and bags on their HFFS machinery without a heat-seal layer.

What does this mean?

100% recyclable paper materials

Made of 100% brown or white paper

50% less material costs

The plastic barrier layer (sealant layer) is eliminated

Ideal for low barrier, short shelf life, and individually wrapped multipack applications

Learn more with the debut of the HDG «Pressure Seal Technology» at the upcoming Global Pouch Forum, which will take place May 29-31 in Clearwater, Florida. The technology will be on display at Booth 502.

HDG is well established in North America through its installed base of its INLINE ROTARY HORIZONTAL POUCH PACKAGING MACHINERY, operating at North American Food, Personal Care, Nutraceutical Corporations, and Contract Packagers.

Marcus Behrens, Managing Director of HDG, commented, “Our Horizontal Pouch Packaging Machinery program will now be even better positioned through our North American partnership with ALLIEDFLEX, a trusted, leading North American Packaging Machinery Specialist for innovative Pouch & Standup Pouch Packaging applications. ALLIEDFLEX has successfully specialized in introducing Standup Pouch Packaging Systems for the past three decades, and we look forward to this exciting collaboration.”

Dennis Calamusa, President & CEO of ALLIEDFLEX Technologies, Inc., and his Sales, Marketing, and Technical Support staff welcome the HDG Packaging Machinery Team.

“The addition of the HDG Horizontal, Form, Fill, Seal Machinery product line to the ALLIEDFLEX portfolio will further broaden our Pouch & Standup Pouch Packaging Machinery program by adding an exciting new level of advanced technology and unique capabilities to support the continuously evolving flexible packaging requirements of our loyal North American customer base who are always on the lookout for ‘what’s next’ in Pouch Packaging Machinery Technologies,” Calamusa said.

About ALLIEDFLEX®

ALLIEDFLEX blends flexible packaging innovation with world-class packaging machinery solutions. The company’s unique consultative sales approach addresses marketing and manufacturing objectives, streamlining the process of change from production through to the retail shelf. Success is accomplished through 30 years of application experience, bringing hundreds of products to market in innovative, flexible pouch packaging. ALLIEDFLEX’S global packaging supplier alliances and strategic machinery partners represent the finest technological solutions in the world, enabling them the flexibility to provide a single machine or a completely integrated system.



