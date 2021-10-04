A long-term collaboration between Finnish start-up, The Paper Lid Company and Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, has led to the development of a 100% recyclable paperboard lid for use with takeaway cups. It uses an innovative technology developed by The Paper Lid Company that makes it possible to form the paperboard into the desired shape. The result is a one-piece lid that clicks firmly in place and offers performance that is comparable to that of a traditional plastic lid.

"Reducing the volume of plastic waste is a critically important issue, and together with our partners, we are continuously developing and testing new innovative solutions that have circular-economy thinking at their core,” says Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director EMEA and APAC at Metsä Board. “The paperboard lid is a great example of precisely such a solution,” he adds.

“Creating a 100% recyclable paperboard lid is something that we have been working on for many years, and now thanks to Metsä Board’s invaluable support we have been able to create a functional solution,” says Matti Salonoja, founder of the Paper Lid Company.

The initial interest towards the new solution has been strong, and the company’s production equipment in Masku, southwestern Finland is primed to begin full-scale production. “I am tremendously excited to bring this concept to the market,” says Salonoja. “Paperboard made from renewable fresh fiber is by its nature a sustainable raw material, and by pooling our expertise with Metsä Board’s we have been able to innovate a new solution that we believe has tremendous potential to change the takeaway cup market.”

The carbon footprint of a paperboard lid is more than 50% lower than that of a plastic lid and it is fully recyclable.