The packaging design team of Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, designed a package for Ruusunen, a non-alcoholic sparkling beverage for Lasso Drinks. In addition to protecting the bottle, the packaging also highlights its beauty. The design of both the bottle and the packaging is based on a painting by six-time world boxing champion and artist Eva Wahlström. For every product sold, 50 cents will be donated to the Finnish Cancer Foundation.

"We wanted to bring consumers a product that visually transcends the everyday. The drink gets its flavor from the rose petals, which are also displayed in a striking way on the bottle and packaging," says Kimmo Koivikko of Lasso Drinks, producer of the beverage.

"The packaging is open on both the front and the back, forming a frame around the bottle. This also minimizes the amount of material needed for the packaging. The product story was printed on the packaging in Finnish and English," says Ilkka Harju, Packaging Services Director, EMEA and APAC, at Metsä Board.

Produced by Orapac, the package’s microflute structure is made of MetsäBoard Pro FBB Bright folding boxboard on its surface. The reverse liner and fluting are MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright white kraftliner. After use, the packaging is easy to recycle in the paperboard collection.