In cooperation with the German Prinz von Hessen winery, Metsä Board, has developed new packaging that doubles as both a gift and a transport box. Metsä Board's packaging design team designed the robust and eye-catching packaging solution at its Excellence Center in Äänekoski, Finland.

The box, designed to hold two bottles of wine, is made of all-white microflute without any glue while the graphics and text were created by hot foiling. The golden vine leaf design on top of the packaging was finished with micro embossing.

Made of light and strong MetsäBoard Natural WKL Bright paperboard, the packaging can be easily folded flat for transport. The inner part is made of microflute which keeps the bottles separated and intact during transport.

"When designing corrugated packaging, practicality is often prioritized over appearance. We wanted to show that functionality can also be combined with a luxurious look," says Marko Leiviskä, Graphic Packaging Designer at Metsä Board.