The FPA Emerging Leadership Council (ELC) is set to launch its fourth annual virtual internship program on Friday, June 7th.

This program is designed to introduce summer interns (individuals joining FPA member companies as summer or part-time hires who are not currently full-time employees) to the flexible packaging industry and create opportunities to network among a community of interns from across fellow FPA member companies.

To register interns for the program, click here.

Program Highlights

For 2024, the program will be facilitated virtually across two primary components:

Summer Speaker Series: 4 1-hour sessions where business and thought leaders share their perspectives on various topics including the state of the flexible packaging industry, sustainability, career paths, industry trends, and more; and

Small Group Sessions: Leaders from the ELC will host biweekly conversations with 6-8 program members to reflect on current events and news from across the industry.

At this time, FPA is limiting the program to 75 individuals.

The internship program will kick off on June 7th and end in early August.

Each member company is allowed a maximum of 5 interns.

There is NO cost to participate as all events will be held virtually.

Only current FPA member companies may reserve seats in the program.

The maximum time commitment requested of the interns is 1-1.5 hours per week. Typically, sessions will be held on Fridays at 11:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. CST.

Next Steps

As FPA prepares for the launch, they are requesting the names and contact information for the individual program participants.

Please complete this form to submit the following information:

Identify one company representative (e.g. internship program manager or hiring manager) who will be the point of contact for any questions/concerns.

Provide the names and e-mails of each internship program participant (up to 5 per company).

The deadline to complete the form is Friday, May 31st.