The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has announced that George Khalaf, president of Data Orbital and managing partner of The Resolute Group, will be the keynote speaker at FPA’s Annual Meeting (March 20-22) in Tucson, Arizona.

For the last decade, Khalaf has leveraged his political instincts, data expertise, and strategic relationships to advance clients and causes throughout Arizona and a growing number of states. With a strong grassroots and data background, Khalaf has worked at the local, state, and national levels. Under his leadership, Data Orbital is a top-ranked survey research and data visualization firm known for its accuracy and transparency.

Data Orbital’s survey research has been featured in top news outlets and publications such as The Washington Post, Politico, The Hill, NBC News, Fox News, Fox Business, The Arizona Republic, LA Times and others.

The Annual Meeting also will feature the inaugural event of FPA’s newly formed political action committee, FlexPAC™.

“We are thrilled to welcome George Khalaf as keynote speaker at the inaugural FlexPAC™ event in Tucson,” said Alison Keane, FPA President and CEO. “With his extensive knowledge and expertise on state and national campaigns, he will undoubtedly bring an exciting and insightful outlook on the critical 2024 election season.”

FlexPAC™’s inaugural event will be a ticketed breakfast on March 22, held in conjunction with FPA’s Annual Meeting in Tucson, Arizona.

For information on the ticketed event, contact Kelly Knowles, political advisor, at pac@flexpack.org.