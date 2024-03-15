✕

The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, has announced that its 74th Annual Meeting will be held March 20-22, 2024, at the Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson, Arizona. The meeting will include content-rich educational sessions and great networking events.

Rob Cotton, R&D director of packaging sustainable materials for PepsiCo, will discuss PepsiCo Foods’ journey to recyclable, compostable, biodegradable, or reusable (RCBR) compliance. Rob leads a global team that is accountable for developing, qualifying, and specifying sustainable packaging materials for all food structures. His responsibilities include material selection and film development for PepsiCo flexible packaging in addition to ensuring the packaging materials meet PepsiCo’s Global Snacks Group standards for quality, performance, and sustainability.

Rob Cotton Suzanne Shelton

The meeting will also feature Suzanne Shelton, the founder & CEO of the Shelton Group, an ERM Group Company that is the nation’s leading marketing communications agency focused exclusively on the environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) space. Suzanne will present on communicating the value of flexible packaging. She regularly counsels C-level executives at Fortune 1,000 organizations on how to best define and leverage their sustainability approaches to drive business results.

The agenda will also examine key issues of importance to the flexible packaging industry, including an update on the U.S. flexible packaging industry from FPA president & CEO, Alison Keane. Guido Aufdemkamp, the executive director of Flexible Packaging Europe, will provide an update on the European flexible packaging market; Esteban Sagel, principal of Chemical and Polymer Market Consultants will discuss the current polyethylene market; and ByFusion Global, Inc.’s CEO, Heidi Kujawa will also give a presentation. The Co-Chairs of FPA’s Emerging Leadership Council (ELC), Kasie Fairbarn, Vice President of Sales, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation; and Weston Harcourt, Strategic Account Manager, Sonoco Flexible Packaging, will provide an update on the ELC’s recent activities and accomplishments.

The meeting will include great opportunities to interact with industry leaders and peers during several networking events including a welcome reception, the Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Dinner, and a western-themed networking party (March 20); a golf tournament and an evening networking reception (March 21); and a networking luncheon (March 22).

To register and learn more about the meeting agenda and hotel information, visit www.flexpack.org.