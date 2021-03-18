The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the election of its 2021 Board of Directors. Kathy Bolhous, CEO of Charter Next Generation is the new chairperson of the FPA Board of Directors. Bolhous succeeds Curt Begle, president of the health, hygiene, and specialties division of Berry Global, who served as chairperson of the FPA Board of Directors from March 2019 – March 2021.

The 2021 Board of Directors were elected by FPA voting members via ballot for a one-year term, with the exception of the chairperson’s two-year term, and assumed their directorship on March 10, 2021, during the virtual board of directors meeting. The 2021 board is comprised of industry leaders from 37 flexible packaging companies.

The 2021 FPA Board of Directors includes:

Officers and Executive Committee:

Kathy Bolhous

CEO

Charter Next Generation

Chairperson of the Board

Curt Begle

President of the Health, Hygiene, and Specialties Division

Berry Global

Immediate Past Chairperson

Guenther Hering

Vice President, Flexible Packaging NA

Henkel Corporation

Treasurer

Executive Committee Members at Large:

Stan Bikulege, Novolex

Dhuanne Dodrill, PAXXUS, Inc.

Russell Grissett, Sonoco Flexible Packaging

Bill Jackson, Amcor Flexibles

David Love, Printpack

David Staker, Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC

President & CEO (non-voting member):

Alison Keane, Esq., IOM, CAE, Flexible Packaging Association

Directors:

Doug Aldred, Flint Group

Todd Becker, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.

Jarred Carter, Siegwerk USA Inc.

Nestor de Mattos, Dow

Tricia DeLaney, ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Sachin Desai, ProAmpac

Ken Fontaine, AMGRAPH Packaging, Inc.

Mark Forman, Belmark, inc

Steve Garland, Sealed Air Corporation

Kevin Kelly, Emerald Packaging, Inc.

Kevin Keneally, PPC Flexible Packaging

Erik Keracik, Westlake Chemical Corporation

Jeff Koch, American Packaging Corporation

Tom Mason, Constantia Flexibles LLC

Joe Moynihan, Mondi Jackson LLC

Francois Olivier, TC Transcontinental Packaging

Chris Parrilli, Sun Chemical Corporation

Stephen Perkins, Bryce Corporation

Geoff Peters, Wikoff Color Corporation

Ken Swanson, Liquibox

Andrew Wheeler, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation

Chairperson’s Advisory Council:

Evan Arnold, Glenroy, Inc.

Eric Erickson, Kendall Packaging Corporation

Catherine Heckman, Ashland

Marc Leclair, St. Johns Packaging, Ltd.

David Nunes, Hosokawa Alpine American

Chris Osborn, Amcor Flexibles

Jonathan Quinn, NOVA Chemicals, Inc.

Madeleine Robinson, LPS Industries, LLC

Fredy Steng, Berry Global

Chris Thomazin, Polymer Packaging Inc.

Adrianne Tipton, Novolex