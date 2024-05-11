Global Pouch Forum (May 29-31) is returning to Florida this year and will feature dynamic presentations, including two engaging Innovation Spotlights – one focused on printing and another focused on expanding the use of flexible packaging.

Innovation Spotlight: Printing

Koochikoo® meets the constantly growing demand for better, healthier candy products that are plant-based, vegan, and gluten-free. A new package designed recently for Koochikoo is a first in this category of candy packaging.

It is uniquely designed for a premium look. The best part of the pouch is the brilliance in printing. The combination of the gloss and matte effect gives an abstract look to highlight certain areas of the package.

The pouch is printed with eight colors by the rotogravure process. The design is done in such a way that it gives a simple, yet rich matte corrugated sheet-like look even though it’s a plastic laminate. The stand-up pouch feature allows better utilization of space in the market shelf display.

Mohammed Nadeem, Chief Executive Officer, Paharpur 3P Private Limited, will talk about the company’s role in designing the new package.

Koochikoo® Lovely Yellow Lemon, Lolly Pop Rainbow, and Cool Mint Treat, 60g was presented with the Silver Award in Printing from the Flexible Packaging Association during its Annual Meeting in Tucson, Arizona, in March.

Innovation Spotlight: Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging

US Waffle’s Jus-Rol Poffitz Club Pack with Sealstrip’s SealAcross Reseal delivers customer satisfaction, food waste reduction, and brand impact.

Frozen food packaging is challenged by freshness preservation, lack of convenience, and differentiation. The decision to enhance the Poffitz packaging for Sam’s Club with gussets and an easy open, tamper-evident, reseal feature provides an impressive entrance into the market for a product new to the U.S. Poffitz is the first to feature SealAcross, including patented TamperTear technology.

Heather Chandler, President, Sealstrip Corporation, will elaborate on this textbook example of expanding the use of flexible packaging.

US Waffle™ Jus-Rol™ Poffitz Club Pack with Sealstrip’s SealAcross® Reseal was presented with two Silver Awards – one for “Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging” and another for “Packaging Excellence” – from the Flexible Packaging Association during its Annual Meeting in Tucson, Arizona, in March.

About Global Pouch Forum

Global Pouch Forum launched in 1997, with the foresight that the flexible pouch would become the predominate force in packaging. Now, after 27 years of expertise and innovation, Global Pouch Forum remains the go-to event to get the most up-to-date information from experts and network with leaders and innovators who develop, supply, buy, or recommend flexible materials, including pouches, films, and machinery. This annual event is the gateway to current and emerging innovation in the flexible packaging market, including the ever-growing opportunities for using pouch packaging for food, beverage, personal care, beauty, household, healthcare, medical, and other consumer packaged goods (CPGs).

