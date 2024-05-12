Plastchim-T in late April announced a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Manucor S.p.A.

The acquisition of Manucor will establish a strong supply chain platform across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with the opportunity for additional expansion. Manucor was founded in 1987 and has grown to become a major biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) manufacturer.

The acquisition adds a scalable BOPP volume with critical know-how and expertise in the flexible packaging category. The acquisition will expand the existing joint manufacturing capacity up to 200 000 tons annually and will strengthen the logistics and distribution network in Europe.

“Manucor gives Plastchim-T matured capabilities and expertise in BOPP, self-adhesive and wrap-around tapes and labels, and our system can create opportunities to grow our innovative sustainable packaging products worldwide,” said Plastchim-T Chief Executive Director Beyan Faik. “Enlarging our BOPP manufacturing capacity would be a pre-condition to further grow BOPE (Bi-axially Oriented Polyethylene) – one of the few packaging film segments where we have a unique proposition with 100% Recyclable Eco-Friendly Film.”

“The Manucor Team and I are extremely excited to be joining the Plastchim-T Family,” said Manucor CEO Luigi Scagliotti. “Plastchim-T is a fantastic business with committed and passionate employees, a great track record and enormous client base, serving more than 50 markets worldwide. Being part of Plastchim-T will enable us to grow the business further and faster by utilizing multiple synergies for competitive growth.”

About Plastchim-T

Plastchim-T is one of the leading privately owned European manufacturers of biaxially oriented polypropylene films (BOPP), cast polypropylene films (CPP), and flexible packaging products. For more than half a century, the company has grown from a domestic business to a European leader in the packaging and packaging-related industries.