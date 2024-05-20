Registration for Labelexpo Americas 2024, the Americas’ largest label and package printing technology trade show, is now open. Returning to Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois from September 10-12, the biennial show promises hundreds of live demonstrations, new show features, a one-day conference program, an educational workshop on RFID technology and master classes focusing on flexible packaging and shrink sleeves.

Aimed at label and package printing converters, brand owners, label/packaging designers, and suppliers, this year’s edition focuses on bringing the package printing community together and achieving print success.

Covering five halls, over 400 exhibitors will be participating, including: ABG, Avery Dennison, Nilpeter, HP, Mark Andy, OMET, Xeikon, BOBST, Cartes, Heidelberg, Durst, SCREEN, Dantex.

Complementing the exhibition includes the FlexPack@Labelexpo, a focused area for flexible packaging, which will allow attendees entering this high-value market to see the latest equipment and materials from leading industry suppliers in the flex pack sector.

At the Innovation Stage, exhibitors will get the opportunity to promote their latest technologies.

TLMI, the sponsoring partner for Labelexpo Americas 2024, will host an Eco Stage on the first two days of the show, presenting the latest developments in sustainability.

The Label Academy will be presenting masterclasses on Shrink Sleeves and Flexible Packaging and a workshop on RFID Technology for Label Converters, aligning with the key trends to be seen at the show. This educational series will provide attendees with expert guidance into how they can enter or expand their label production into new, lucrative markets, add value and streamline their current operations.

A one-day conference program will comprise of sessions including a global and regional market overview, redefining sales strategy, diversification into new segments such as flexible packaging and cartons, as well as a case study on the cannabis packaging market in North America.

Also taking place, on the evening of September 10, will be the Opening Night Party featuring the Label Industry Global Awards, which recognize key achievements and celebrates excellence in the label and package printing sector.

Labelexpo Americas 2024 is again strongly supported and endorsed by trade bodies such as TLMI, Acoban, FPA and FTA. To register, visit: www.labelexpo-americas.com.