SIG has announced a strategic collaboration with MassChallenge Switzerland, a key member of the global MassChallenge innovator community and a major global startup accelerator. The paramount objective of this dynamic partnership is for SIG to connect with visionary founders and work together on new technologies and pioneering sustainable innovations in the field of material science.

MassChallenge Switzerland is renowned for supporting creative entrepreneurs through mentorship and its extensive partnership network. Being part of MassChallenge’s ecosystem, SIG will be able to connect with visionary startup companies, who are increasingly driving industry innovation and value creation, and help to identify emerging trends at an early stage to pave the way for future development.

SIG firmly believes that fostering an open entrepreneurial culture is key for future business in today’s unprecedented and rapidly changing world.

Gavin Steiner, Chief Technology Officer at SIG: “Innovation and differentiation will determine the business success of tomorrow. Our collaboration with MassChallenge Switzerland will bring us closer to those visionary entrepreneurs who are bursting with new ideas and are ready to innovate with the right help and guidance. By working together, we can learn from each other and develop new perspectives and promising technologies, making them usable in new products and getting them ready for market. It is also about integrating innovations into the SIG system and continuously developing for the future.”

SIG customers will also benefit from this exciting partnership with MassChallenge Switzerland, as collaboration with agile startups can often lead to faster development of innovative products, technologies or services, customized solutions, and access to new markets.

Matt Lashmar, Managing Director of MassChallenge Switzerland: “Our unique and equity-free model allows acceleration of high-impact startups with bold, disruptive ideas from non-traditional backgrounds. Collaborating with SIG will provide a game-changing opportunity for entrepreneurs to benefit from SIG’s global expertise in the food and packaging industry, while SIG will also receive outside views and ideas from innovators in the field of sustainability, digitalization and technology. It will provide the perfect platform to learn from each other.”

To learn more about SIG, please visit https://www.sig.biz/en.