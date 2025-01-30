Coveris is set to take center stage at next month’s Packaging Innovations, the UK’s premier packaging trade show in Birmingham (February 12-13). Driven by its industry-leading No Waste agenda, Coveris will showcase its latest sustainable paper, plastic and hybrid solutions designed to support upcoming Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements.

With EPR leading the agenda for both Packaging Innovations and the industry as a whole, Coveris’ team will be on hand to advise on the latest guidelines, while showcasing its leading packaging solutions.

With an extensive knowledge spanning both paper and plastic packaging, Coveris’ specialists will work with visitors to review their packaging needs and assess EPR impact, utilizing tools and product roadmaps to help visitors make informed choices to minimize environmental impact and reduce financial liabilities.

Aligning EPR with sustainable innovation

Visitors will be able to explore Coveris’ portfolio of product offerings, featuring lightweight designs that prioritize recyclability, use mono-material structures, and incorporate recycled content to align with Recyclability Assessment Methodology (RAM) and modulated fee requirements, in accordance with evolving regulatory standards while driving sustainability goals.

Product highlights include Coveris’ award-winning MonoFlex range, lightweight paper alternatives, including lidding and trays, and a new range of wash-off labels designed for improved recyclability.

Visit Coveris at Packaging Innovations, Stand M64, on February 12 and 13 at the NEC, Birmingham.

