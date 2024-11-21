Coveris, a leading European packaging manufacturer, has announced new investment at its polyethylene extrusion facility in Winsford, Cheshire. As Coveris’ UK center of excellence for high-performance technical barrier and stretch films, the Winsford site continues to expand its capabilities in the development of sustainable, recyclable films in alignment with the company’s 'No Waste' strategy.

This extensive upgrade includes an additional state-of-the-art nine-layer blown extrusion line for technical EVOH barrier films, a new cast stretch extrusion line – introducing new technology to Coveris Winsford – and an onsite 5,000-pallet space warehouse. Each of these investments enhances the site’s capacity to meet industry demand for sustainable, high-quality packaging materials.

The newly operational nine-layer blown extrusion line positions Coveris as the UK’s largest producer of polyethylene EVOH barrier films. Designed to extend shelf life and maintain freshness of short shelf-life food products, the recyclable EVOH barrier films are suitable for applications including meat, fish, poultry, cheese, and bakery products. The increased capacity supports Coveris’ innovative film developments, including its award-winning MonoFlex and PolyFlex ranges, and plans to grow in thermoforming and vacuum skin packaging (VSP) segments.

Complementing the site’s existing range of blown stretch and pre-stretch products, Coveris Winsford has introduced a cast extrusion line for stretch films, set to commence production in December 2024. This advanced cast technology supports the manufacturing of stretch films specifically engineered for machinery applications, suited for heavy goods sectors such as bottling, canning, transport and logistics. As part of Coveris’ sustainability commitment, this line will offer UK Plastic Packaging Tax-compliant films, featuring a minimum of 30% recycled content.

In parallel with these technological advancements, a new 5,000-pallet space warehouse is under construction at the Winsford site, which will almost triple the current storage capacity. Expected to be fully operational by the end of Q1 2025, this expansion will improve logistical efficiency, reduce supply chain complexities and minimize transportation needs. These changes will not only enhance Coveris Winsford’s operational efficiencies and environmental footprint, but will also boost its service agility, particularly for its packaging solutions for short shelf-life products. Key products benefitting from the onsite storage expansion include MonoFlex Thermoform, a monomaterial recyclable thermoforming solution, and other technical barrier films such as VSP.

Sujoy Bose, Managing Director at Coveris Winsford, commented on the investments: “These exciting developments are part of our ongoing commitment to driving innovation of sustainable films. Our focus remains on producing packaging that incorporates recycled content, advances recyclability, uses the minimum amount of material for the maximum benefit via downgauging projects and delivers optimal shelf-life through EVOH barrier technology. We are really proud to deliver many environmental initiatives through investment in industry-leading capabilities, our Film Science Lab expertise and sustainability culture. These enhancements are integral to Coveris’ No Waste strategy and support a more sustainable future for the packaging industry.”

Earlier this year, Coveris Winsford announced plans to expand its portfolio to manufacture vacuum skin packaging (VSP) films. The site recently opened a dedicated manufacturing hall and installed the latest VSP conversion equipment, leveraging its expertise in nine-layer EVOH barrier film production for applications in meat, fish and dairy sectors.