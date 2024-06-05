Crocco (SpA SB), a pioneering flexible packaging company, together with Versalis, Eni’s chemical company, have launched a collaboration to produce food packaging film made from raw materials partly derived from the recycling of post-consumer plastics, targeting mass production for the large-scale retail market.

Production of the packaging, made from Balance®, a product supplied by Versalis, makes it possible to create a recycled film for food contact, while maintaining the technical performance and health properties that are essential for packaging intended for food use.

The production of packaging containing material derived from chemical recycling also promotes more efficient resource management – contributing to a marked decrease in the use of virgin resources – and aligns with Versalis’ circular economy and sustainability goals.

Chemical recycling can be used to regenerate plastics back to a virgin state, ensuring compliance with the high purity and safety standards required by legislation for materials intended for food contact.

“Circularity is one of the pillars of our strategy, and we are committed to developing complementary technologies in the area of mechanical and chemical polymer recycling,” commented Versalis CEO Adriano Alfani. “Diversification of raw materials allows us to offer the market low-carbon solutions, making sustainable use of resources a reality, partly thanks to supply chain collaborations such as this innovation with our business partner Crocco.”

“This new technology,” adds Renato Zelcher, CEO of Crocco, “for the production of safe and efficient recycled packaging opens up important new frontiers for the circular economy in the highly-regulated food industry. We are proud to have started this Made in Italy supply chain with Versalis.”



