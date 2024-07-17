Pacificolor LLC, a leader in the North American prepress and flexible packaging industry, has announced the appointment of Chad Atkinson as plant manager for its Utah production facility.

Atkinson brings more than 30 years’ experience in the printing and packaging industries. He began his career in 1990 as a platemaker in South Carolina with Advanced Printing Products, moved to North Carolina in 1995 for plate production and returned to South Carolina as a production lead.

In 2004, he became a project manager, leading key accounts in the multi-wall bag and corrugated markets, and was later promoted to production manager. His subsequent roles included warehouse manager, purchasing manager and account manager for several well-known print packaging companies.

His broad experience across different facets of the industry has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of production and supply chain management.

“I am excited to join Pacificolor LLC and look forward to leveraging my experience to drive operational excellence and support our talented team,” said Atkinson.

Atkinson holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration & management from Coker College and is a veteran of the South Carolina Army National Guard.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chad Atkinson to the Pacificolor family,” said Tim Hirsch, CEO of Pacificolor LLC. “His extensive background in production management will be crucial as we expand our operations in Utah.”

Pacificolor LLC, headquartered in Utah, operates additional sites in Colorado and Minnesota. It is the exclusive North American provider of the multi-award-winning flexible and corrugated screening technologies ProjectBlue and Vortex.

To learn more about Pacificolor, please visit https://www.pacificolor.com/.