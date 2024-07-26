S-OneLP, a holistic supplier to label and flexible packaging converters and commercial printers, is set to display a wide array of solutions at Labelexpo Americas 2024. Taking place in Rosemont, IL, from September 10-12, Labelexpo Americas is the largest event for the label and package printing industry in the Americas. S-OneLP will be exhibiting at Booths 1353 and 6385.

Booth 1353 - Primers, Flexible Packaging Films, Overprint Varnishes and Coatings

Primers: S-OneLP is the exclusive market partner for Michelman in-line and off-line primers and water-based varnishes. As the recommended brand for HP Indigo Digital Presses for decades, Michelman solutions are trusted for the most demanding flexible packaging, label, and shrink sleeve print applications.

Flexible Packaging Films: From eco-friendly options to conventional films, S-OneLP provides solutions that meet both environmental goals and performance requirements tailored to customers’ needs.

Overprint Varnishes and Coatings: Achieve superior finish and protection for printed materials with S-OneLP’s premium OPVs, including water-based, UV, LED, and eBeam varnishes and topcoats. Elevate the visual appeal and longevity of products. Designed for speed and versatility to ensure unparalleled performance and results. Learn more about their Kustom Koatings solutions tailored to your specific application and machinery.

Booth 6385 - Capital Equipment in the FlexPack @ Labelexpo area

Invest in efficiency and quality. S-OneLP’s offerings include thermal laminators, HP Indigo modifications, and CatPak™ System eBeam digital embellishment units.

Experience Cellcoat T14 Thermal Laminator in action with live demonstrations

Tuesday, September 10: 10 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Wednesday, September 11: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

Thursday, September 12: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm

T14: Small footprint. Big performance.

Compact laminator with equal and sometimes even superior capabilities to larger equipment

Accurate tension control and high-speed

Easily accessible settings for quick job setups

Ideal for laminating high-value digital print materials where keeping waste to a minimum is crucial

Compatible with HP Indigo Series 3, 4, and 5 roll-fed Digital Presses

Options: Edge alignment, corona treatment, lay-on roller, chill rollers, and more

For more information, visit solp.com.