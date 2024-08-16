CL&D has announced the opening of its new facility located at 2020 Williams Industrial Blvd, Rock Hill, S.C. This new plant allows CL&D to increase its flexographic production capabilities, particularly thanks to the inclusion of its brand new 52” wide web press.

CL&D is a leading manufacturer of high quality flexographic and digital printing for most unsupported film applications including 3- and 4-sided seal pouches, cold and heat seal bar wraps, gusseted pouches, shrink sleeves, stick packs, roll-fed labels, and vertical and horizontal form fill seal pouches.

“We are excited to add this new capacity and capability to CL&D’s portfolio,” said Mike Hokanson, General Manager, CL&D. “The additional capacity will serve our growing existing customers, as well as fuel our growth. The new wide-web capabilities opens up new markets and allows us to service our customers from small digital runs all the way to large quantities/sizes.”

Notable capabilities offered from its new plant include:

52” high speed 10 color CI flexographic press with state-of-the-art print registration

Turreted continuous solventless lamination

Turreted high-speed slitting with automated unloading and loading

High speed seaming with turreted unwind and rewind

Notable products produced from its new plant include:

Shrink sleeves

Bundling film

Cold seal and heat seal bar wrappers

Pre-made Gusseted and Spouted pouches

HFFS and VFFS pouches

Stick packs

This is CL&D’s second facility in Rock Hill, and fifth in total. CL&D has been converting film for nearly 50 years, handling a wide array of sizes and package styles of flexographic and digital print solutions. CL&D offers not only film converting, but also has a fulfillment service department for short-run products such as samples or trade show products. CL&D also boasts a comprehensive design and support team, to help customers develop their creative visions into a packaging reality.

The opening of this fifth facility marks a milestone in CL&D’s journey of innovation and growth. CL&D’s dedication to providing its customers with high-quality film has led to its successes in the marketplace. This expansion reflects CL&D’s commitment to meeting the needs of its customers now and in the future.

For more information on CL&D, visit https://www.cldgraphics.com/.