Winpak Ltd. (“Winpak” or the “Company”) and SK Geo Centric (SKGC) have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a global strategic partnership for the supply of packaging materials from recycled plastic.

The MOU outlines the mutual intent of SKGC to supply sustainable packaging materials, including pyrolysis-based polyethylene/polypropylene materials, and Winpak to purchase these materials. Both companies are committed to exploring innovative solutions for sustainable packaging and reducing environmental impact.

Winpak manufactures and distributes high-quality packaging materials and innovative packaging machines, primarily used for the protection of perishable foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical and personal care. Winpak maintains its position as a leading packaging solutions manufacturer with a sharp focus on technological innovation and sustainability.

Key objectives of the MOU include investigating the technical and commercial feasibility of the partnership, exploring various options for the supply and purchase of packaging materials, and potentially entering into a binding agreement to formalize the details of the commercial relationship.

"This partnership represents a significant first step towards our shared goal of promoting sustainable practices in the packaging industry," said Woo hyuk Choi, Vice President, Solution Business division at SK Geo Centric. "We are excited to collaborate with Winpak to explore new ways of incorporating recycled materials into our packaging solutions."

"We are committed to driving positive change through sustainable packaging solutions," added Mustafa Bilgen, Vice President, Technology & Innovations at Winpak. "This partnership with SK Geo Centric aligns with our vision to provide the best packaging solutions for people and planet."

The MOU sets out the principal terms and conditions of the partnership and is a first step towards establishing a comprehensive agreement between SK Geo Centric and Winpak.