Amcor, a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Kolon Industries Inc., a leading South Korean chemical materials manufacturer, to co-develop and commercialize more sustainable polyester materials for selected applications in Amcor's flexible packaging business. This partnership represents a step forward in advancing packaging sustainability, combining Amcor's expertise in innovative packaging with Kolon’s high-polymer manufacturing technology.

The collaboration focuses on technological exploration of chemically recycled PET (crPET) and polyethylene furanoate (PEF) materials. Kolon is pioneering an advanced recycling process to produce new PET from post-consumer bottles, fibers and flexible packaging. Using crPET supports Amcor’s commitment to integrating 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials by 2030.

Kolon’s PEF material, a polyester structure similar to PET, will be sourced from 100% sustainable biomass and offers improved product protection. With a lower product carbon footprint, PEF will also contribute to Amcor’s net-zero ambitions by 2050.

“This partnership enhances our efforts to offer customers innovative, more sustainable packaging solutions that include PCR content and reduce their carbon footprint,” said William Jackson, Amcor’s chief technology officer for flexible packaging solutions.

Sung Han, chief technology officer at Kolon Industries, added, “Our collaboration with Amcor will help accelerate the commercialization of more sustainable products and drive the circular economy in global packaging. We will continue expanding the development of more sustainable polymer technologies in support of carbon neutrality.”

To learn more about Amcor’s more sustainable products, visit amcor.com/sustainability-report.