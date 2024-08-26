Fox Solutions has announced the appointment of Ben Bliven as the new Senior Manufacturing and Operations Manager. With over 15 years of experience in the manufacturing and operations sector, Ben brings a wealth of expertise to the new role.

Ben joins Fox Solutions from Pro Health LLC, where he served as Vice President of Plant Operations for nearly eight years, overseeing facilities in Carrollton, Texas, and Wray, Colorado. In this role, he was instrumental in improving production efficiency, implementing innovative processes, and leading successful projects. Prior to that, he was the Plant Manager at Pro Health LLC for over seven years, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in optimizing plant operations.

As the Senior Manufacturing and Operations Manager at Fox Solutions, Ben will play a pivotal role in the company, which specializes in manufacturing, distributing, and fabricating equipment such as baggers, weighers, VFFS, and turnkey solutions. He will oversee day-to-day operations to ensure production targets and quality standards are met. His responsibilities include managing supply chains and resources, implementing lean manufacturing processes and monitoring production costs to maintain profitability. Ben will ensure compliance with safety regulations and work closely with quality control personnel to uphold product standards.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben Bliven to the Fox Solutions family,” said Aaron Fox, President of Fox Solutions. “His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. This hiring comes at a crucial time when packing automation is in high demand. Ben’s leadership will support our operational strategies and contribute to the continued success of Fox Solutions.”

In his new role, Ben will also be involved in long-term planning for facilities, equipment, materials, and technology to maintain manufacturing capacity. He will play a crucial role in workforce development, often managing and supervising teams, and will be instrumental in implementing process improvements and new technologies to maximize operational efficiency. Continuous improvement will be a constant focus, aiming to enhance productivity and efficiency while reducing waste.

Hiring a Senior Manufacturing and Operations Manager significantly supports and enhances Fox Solutions’ brand. Ben’s expertise in streamlining operations and optimizing supply chain management will strengthen the company’s reputation for reliability and excellence. His leadership will ensure improved product quality, cost reduction and enhanced customer satisfaction, thereby bolstering Fox’s market position.

“I am excited to join Fox Solutions and lead the manufacturing and operations team,” said Ben Bliven. “I look forward to working with such a talented group of professionals and contributing to the company’s vision of innovation and excellence.”

For more information about Fox Solutions, please visit foxbag.com.