Packaging paper manufacturer Sappi Europe offers the flexible packaging market’s most extensive portfolio of functional papers – with a focus on compelling alternatives to multi-layer material and plastic packaging. The company is further expanding its broad portfolio by adding new products such as Guard ICC, a flexible packaging paper for ice cream cones, Guard OHS a barrier and heat sealable paper for various food and non-food packaging applications and Guard Twist Gloss, a glossy, recyclable wax free barrier paper for twisting applications in the confectionary market. The new products will be presented at Sappi’s booth (Hall 4A, Stand 306) at this year’s FACHPACK (September 24-26) in Nuremberg, Europe’s central meeting place for the packaging industry and its users.

The perfect choice for ice cream cones: Guard ICC made for direct food contact

Guard OHS is an attractive complement to our existing high-barrier paper range

For sugar confectionery and chocolate wrappers: Guard Twist Gloss

Guard ICC: a tailor-made solution for ice cream cones

Sappi’s new flexible packaging paper is truly one of a kind on the market. It was designed for applications where dimensional stability or double-sided protection are needed – making it ideal for packaging ice cream cones. Guard ICC is suitable for direct food contact. It is equipped with barrier properties against water vapor as well as grease on both sides. The bleached kraft paper features a machine glazed surface. The new flexible packaging paper also excels when using flexographic or gravure printing processes as well as in conversion processes such as gluing and dye cutting.

With a premium, distinctive look and feel, Sappi ensures that brand owners achieve high impact of their products at the POS. The paper can be easily recycled in the paper waste stream.

Sappi’s Guard OHS: an attractive completion to the high-barrier portfolio

Sappi is also happy to introduce Guard OHS, a versatile barrier paper designed for various flexible packaging applications, including flow-wraps, sachets, and pouches for both food and non-food markets. Guard OHS is available in three print side versions and grammages: Natural (62 g/m²), Silk, and Gloss (both in 77 g/m²). All three Guard OHS versions feature excellent barrier properties, including water vapor, oxygen, MOSH/MOAH, as well as aroma and grease resistance. These properties make Guard OHS ideally suited for direct food contact, ensuring optimal performance in food packaging applications. Additionally, the papers meet purity requirements for toy safety, making it suitable for a variety of non-food applications as well. With Guard OHS, Sappi offers an attractive, recyclable and reliable alternative to packaging that calls for reliable safety properties, but for which high barriers would be excessive.

Third in line: Guard Twist Gloss

This unique addition to Sappi’s portfolio was specially developed for confectionery, sugar confectionery sweets and chocolate wrappers. The one side single coated paper features high tear strength – making Guard Twist Gloss particularly suitable for twisting applications. It also comes with a functional coating on the reverse side which provides mild grease resistance and provides ideal food protection. The glossy top surface of the machine-finished Guard Twist Gloss ensures a premium feel at consumers and boasts a very distinctive look. With its excellent printability and processing qualities, Guard Twist Gloss minimizes fold and color cracking. The barrier paper, available in a grammage of 45g/m², is suitable for direct food contact and provides a very interesting alternative to non-recyclable waxed paper. Several well-known manufacturers of packaging machines for the confectionery sector have successfully tested the paper in operation and are very impressed with its quality.

Innovation by Sappi – first on show at FACHPACK 2024 in Nuremberg

Sappi offers the flexible packaging market’s most extensive portfolio of functional packaging papers with a focus on outstanding alternatives to multi-layer material and plastic packaging. To meet increasing market demand, the company continues to lead the shift towards eco-friendly solutions with over a decade of expertise in barrier paper technology.

“Our functional papers clearly illustrate the extent to which Sappi is at the forefront of innovation,” explains René Köhler, Director Paper & Packaging Solutions at Sappi Europe. “The recent addition of our Guard OHS, Guard ICC and Guard Twist products underscores our commitment to developing new, even more efficient and more sustainable solutions for our customers and partners. We invite everyone to come by and visit us at Sappi’s stand at this year’s FACHPACK. You may even find out a little about the outstanding new products already in the pipeline.”

Sappi Europe will be exhibiting in Hall 4A / Stand 306.