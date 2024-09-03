Syntegon is expanding its coffee packaging portfolio.

With the market launch of the PMX 4001 vertical bagger for ground coffee and whole beans, Syntegon now offers manufacturers the proven product protection and high-quality packaging of the PMX series on a significantly smaller footprint. In addition, the new PMX 4001 processes both conventional and recyclable packing materials.

“Currently, many manufacturers do not or not fully meet the requirements of the European Union's Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which will take effect in 2030. They are now looking for solutions,” explains Christina Holm, Product Manager at Syntegon. “At the same time, aroma protection and quality remain crucial, especially for coffee. With the PMX 4001, we are helping our customers meet these requirements.”

Visitors to Fachpack can see a 3D animation of the machine from September 24 to 26 in hall 1 at booth 1-257. Also on show: the mono-material VIS 10F coffee degassing valves made by Syntegon, which were recently certified by the cyclos-HTP institute as recyclable across Europe.

Sustainable partner for fully recyclable packaging

Sustainability was a key aspect in the development of the PMX 4001 right from the start: “We designed the PMX 4001 to process alternative packaging materials at high outputs – up to 65 bags per minute with a pack weight of 500 grams,” says Holm. This refers not only to the innovative sealing technology of the PMX 4001, but also to the gentle ultrasonic technology for the application of even recyclable degassing valves.

The choice of more environmentally friendly packaging materials depends on many factors, such as the product’s protection requirements or the packaging machines. This is why Syntegon offers manufacturers expert support in the form of packaging material testing, which includes both tests of the material properties in the in-house laboratory and practical tests on the machine.

Additionally, Syntegon provides coffee manufacturers with aroma-protecting coffee degassing valves made from mono-material, which have been certified as “excellently recyclable” in accordance with an EU-wide standard. “Our machines and services enable coffee producers to create fully recyclable coffee packaging,” Holm notes.

High-quality coffee packaging with a small footprint

The quality of the coffee packaging is reflected not only in the material but also in the process. With its gentle product handling, integrated valve application, and gas flushing of the coffee to minimize residual oxygen, the PMX 4001 is perfectly tailored to the packaging of coffee – and ensures aroma protection and a long shelf life.

The appearance of the packaging influences the purchasing decision, especially for a premium product like coffee. The machine takes this into account and achieves a high-quality product appearance with extremely precise sealing seams. At the same time, the PMX 4001 is the most compact machine in the series. Thanks to its low height and footprint of only 2.6 by 2.1 meters, it is also ideal for manufacturers with limited space.

Future-proof with condition monitoring and seamless solutions

Sustainability does not end with environmentally friendly materials. Many manufacturers are also optimizing their production processes to make them more resource-efficient. This requires transparency of their production. The Industry 4.0 solution Synexio Empower, which is installed as standard in the PMX 4001, monitors all machine functions as well as energy and resource consumption in real time.

Syntegon also offers manufacturers turnkey coffee packaging machines and systems that cover all steps of the packaging process. This includes solutions for secondary packaging of coffee, such as the Elematic case packers, which are available as wrap-around, side or top loaders, as well as consulting and service offerings.



