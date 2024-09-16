Chilean health food producer Soy Silvestre has been offering quality health supplements based on natural ingredients for the last eight years. The company’s ethos has always been to promote connection with nature and healthy habits.

Wheatgrass shots constitute an important part of their offering and were previously packaged in 30ml plastic pots, wrapped by hand. Today, the company has adopted compostable flexible packaging to protect their very special product and its nutritional content. This is a significant step as liquid products are notoriously difficult to pack, particularly in compostable packaging.

The packaging structure is provided by Green Heart Solutions, a Chilean packaging converter who offers a range of compostable packaging products. The high-performance structure for Soy Silvestre includes a high-barrier cellulose NatureFlex™ film layer sourced from Futamura, laminated to another biofilm for hermetic sealing. It allows Soy Silvestre to produce small flexible sachets for their dose of liquid goodness.

The new solution enables automated packaging and effectively protects the fragile product through its life cycle: from the wrapping of the liquid product to the freezing stage, through distribution and then the defrosting process. Not only is the product protected for its four-month shelf life, but the sachets are also compostable, allowing Soy Silvestre to align the packaging to their sustainable business model and reduce their environmental impact.

Green Heart Solutions compostable sachet complies with PUSU law No. 21368 (single-use plastics law in Chile), and has home and industrial composting certifications, awarded by BPI, Dincertco and TUV.

Elaborating on the success of Soy Silvestre, Ms. Ziomara Ferrer of Green Heart Solutions commented, “About five years ago, we discovered Futamura's NatureFlex films. They are derived from responsibly managed, renewable wood pulp, and can then be composted into nutrients for soils, creating a complete circular life cycle for many products. The films are very versatile, with barriers to humidity and fats, and maintain flavors and aromas.”

Ferrer added that the films can be laminated with certified biopolymers to achieve strong hermetic seals and additional properties for more complex applications.



