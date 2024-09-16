AWT Labels & Packaging, a leader in innovative labeling and packaging solutions, has announced the addition of premium thermal transfer overprint ribbons for flexible packaging applications to AWT On Demand’s VIP product line. Designed to deliver exceptional print quality and durability, these ribbons are specifically formulated for next-generation TTO printers from leading manufacturers such as Videojet, Markem, Domino and others.

AWT’s thermal transfer overprint ribbons are produced using high-quality materials and advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure superior performance and reliability. With a focus on precision and consistency, these ribbons guarantee sharp and clear printing, making them perfect for barcodes, date or lot codes, and packaging.

“Our new line of thermal transfer overprint ribbons shows our commitment to providing our customers with the best printing solutions available, regardless of application or printer type,” said Gretchen Tobol, Product Manager at AWT On Demand Print & Labeling Systems. “We are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our clients with products that offer unmatched quality and efficiency.”

These TTO ribbons, along with the full line of thermal transfer ribbon, are now available. AWT Labels & Packaging continues to strive for excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions to enhance product identification and branding with innovative label and packaging options.

For more information on AWT On Demand’s thermal transfer overprint ribbons and other labeling solutions, visit its Labels, Ribbons, and Inks page.