UPM Specialty Papers continues to work with partners from across the food packaging value network, co-creating transformative solutions that offer unique and innovative solutions that meet the specific requirements of brand owners and converters.

The company already enjoys a long-standing relationship with Henkel, a global leader in many industrial and consumer businesses. UPM Specialty Papers also recently embarked on projects with Koenig & Bauer, a globally active printing press manufacturer and software solutions provider.

Recyclable. Heat-sealable. Food safe.

Now, the three partners teamed up to create a sustainable heat-sealable packaging concept. The ‘doypack’ confectionery pouch combines enhanced levels of barrier properties with suitability for all printing methods, including digital. It is also recyclable in existing fiber recycling streams and completely safe for food contact.

Optimized for digital printing

The project began with UPM Asendo™ barrier paper, which was tested and optimized on a Koenig & Bauer RotaJET digital press. Unlike flexo, rotogravure or offset printing methods that require high volume runs, digital printing technology allows small batches to be produced for specific marketing purposes such as events or localized packaging.

The prototype packaging was then coated with Henkel's AQUENCE EPIX BC 6134 FL coating. The resulting structure not only provides resistance to moisture and especially grease but also has excellent sealing properties. This makes it ideal for uses such as confectionery, as well as frozen food and bakery products.

“The smooth collaboration between UPM, Koenig & Bauer Digital & Webfed and Henkel ensures that the project runs efficiently and effectively, leveraging the strengths of each party and showcasing the latest advancements in digital printing and sustainable packaging solutions. The materials used in the doypack pouches are designed to run seamlessly across different processes, ensuring high runnability and consistent quality,” explains Aleksi Pekkanen, Senior Researcher, UPM R&D.

The entire production process from coating to printing to packaging the candy was highly efficient and went according to plan, with the final pouches produced at Pack Company.

“We have used UPM paper on our packaging line a few times. Now that we've learned to run heat-sealable barrier papers, it works just like other commercial materials. The packaging machines are made for plastic, but we can already achieve the same running speeds with UPM barrier papers. Papers also drive better than plastic and reduce waste because plastic stretches. Paper offers a higher level of dimensional stability,” says Jaana Hakkarainen, Director, Sales and Production, Pack Company.

UPM Asendo™, UPM Asendo Pro™, UPM Solide Lucent™ and UPM Prego™ barrier and barrier base papers are all perfect for further coatings to improve their protective properties and add heat- or cold-sealing. Together with UPM's partner coatings, these papers are capable of delivering medium to high barrier levels based on the end-use requirements.

Fachpack visitors are invited to visit UPM Specialty Papers on stand 241 in hall 3A and Koenig & Bauer on stand 539 in hall 7, to view new doypack and take away a sample.