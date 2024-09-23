An ideal packaging concept for sliced cheese or cold meats is packaging with a reclose system. They prevent products from drying out prematurely, while retaining freshness, flavor and an appetizing appearance and providing extra convenience – an aspect that surveys have shown to be of great importance to the majority of consumers. And when it comes to performance and sustainability, there is one system that takes the top spot – the practice-proven Multipeel system from SÜDPACK.

In technical terms, three well-known reclose systems dominate the European market for sliced cheese and cold meats: snap-on lid systems, reclosable labels or adhesive strips, and lidding films with an integrated reclose system, such as Multipeel from SÜDPACK.

“Our system is definitely superior to other technical solutions in terms of material efficiency, costs and line performance. Snap-on lids are considered less sustainable due to the substantial material requirements for the heavy lid solution. And while reclosable labels weigh less, they are economically less attractive. Line performance in the packaging process is also significantly restricted,” explained Valeska Haux, Vice President Strategic Marketing & Sustainability at SÜDPACK.

Multipeel – more than just product protection

The practice-proven high-performance films from SÜDPACK make it easy to open and securely reclose a package thanks to the integrated Multipeel function. In a Multipeel pack, sliced cheese loses much less moisture and weight after being opened for the first time compared to a packaging concept without a reclose system. This means the cheese stays fresh and appetizing right down to the very last slice and nothing has to be prematurely thrown away. What’s remarkable is that even with a comparable film thickness, the solution has a carbon footprint that is almost identical to packages without a reclose system.

“As a result, Multipeel packs contribute to a more positive eco-balance for cheese – a product with a fairly high carbon footprint compared to other foods,” highlighted Haux.

Modular portfolio

The Multipeel top web product family includes conventional material composites as well as recyclable structures based on polypropylene. Combined with suitable bottom webs, they result in recyclable packaging solutions with an optimal reclose function. A guarantee for maximum packaging reliability and efficiency is offered by the combination with a matching bottom web from SÜDPACK’s extensive range of products.

Depending on the product and requirements, the Multipeel films are available with different barrier functions to provide optimal product protection or mechanical properties, for example for bulk packaging, which is opened and closed quite frequently. Regardless of the type of product used from the Multipeel family, both the conventional and recyclable films can be easily processed on standard machines. And thanks to the established, practice-proven SÜDPACK reclose system, they offer high process reliability and product safety with optimal production output.

Also trailblazing in sustainability

As a basic principle, the structures are very material efficient. Haux noted that “for almost 20 years, SÜDPACK has been a hallmark for experience and quality in reclosable films. As one of the first suppliers on the market, we focused on developing sustainable concepts in this product segment, which is why we are now able to implement fully sustainable packaging solutions.”

To give an example, a packaging concept based on polypropylene that consists of an Ecoterm bottom web and a reclosing Multipeel PurePP top web has been certified with a recyclability of more than 90 percent by the independent cyclos-HTP institute.

Future considerations

“We are expecting to see a demand for reclose systems that is just as strong as the current demand,” forecasted Haux. “In the future, the focus on reducing food waste will only continue to increase among end consumers. At the same time, legislators are setting the course for reduced food waste, and are doing so worldwide. Apart from that, the sharp increase in food prices have also lead to more mindful behavior. That is why packaging with reclose systems will remain indispensable in the foreseeable future from both an environmental and ecological point of view.”