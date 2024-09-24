SRF Limited has invested in an EXPERT K5 2900mm which will be installed in its factory in Thailand at the end of this year. Following the purchase of BOBST machines in 2005 and 2022, the decision to purchase another machine from BOBST is largely due to the good relationship between SRF and the local BOBST team in India and the strong service support which BOBST has provided.

SRF also decided on a third BOBST due to its experience of the unique AluBond® process which was installed on its first EXPERT K5 metallizer and is used for the production of high adhesion, high barrier BOPP films. AluBond® developed by BOBST is well-known in the industry for its ability to achieve high metal adhesion on any substrate, as well as providing enhancement of oxygen and water vapor properties on polyolefin films.

The new machine will also feature the BOBST unique AlOx GEN II process, this is new to SRF and will allow the company to also produce clear BOPP films with high oxygen and water vapor properties. The original BOBST AlOx process was launched into the market over 15 years ago and is very well-established for the production of high barrier, clear PET films. With the flexible packaging industry’s move towards sustainability in recent years, AlOX GEN II was developed with a primary focus on the BOPP film market. It provides better barrier performance at a reduced optical density and transparency straight off the machine.

“We have been very happy with our BOBST metallizers and have received good support when needed from the India & Manchester teams,” commented SRF’s Prashant Mehra, President & CEO and Hari K. Singh, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Operations. “The new machine will allow us to increase production of high barrier opaque BOPP with AluBond® as well as produce high barrier clear films with the AlOx GEN II process. We look forward to the new machine being installed and to continuing our relationship with BOBST.”