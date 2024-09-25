Pakka, a manufacturer of compostable packaging solutions, has launched a new range of flexible compostable packaging solutions. The revolutionary product line has been developed with the vision to cater to the increasing demand for flexible packaging in the food and beverages sector with compostable solutions and contribute towards a cleaner planet.

Pakka's latest range of flexible packaging solutions includes three groundbreaking offerings designed to meet diverse needs in the food packaging industry. The M1 is a paper-based compostable structure, providing superior barrier properties and heat and cold sealability, making it ideal for a wide range of primary food packaging. The M3 is a recyclable and compostable paper-based structure that combines excellent barrier properties with effective heat sealability, offering a sustainable solution for environmentally conscious brands. Both can be used for packaging chocolates, confectionaries, granola bars, nuts and tea. Lastly, the NM1 is a specialized non-metallized structure featuring outstanding barrier qualities, tailored specifically for chocolates and confectioneries.

All products are compatible with digital, flexographic, and gravure printing technologies. The packaging solutions are food-grade and compostability certified, high barrier, heat or cold sealable, printable, premium-looking, and lightweight. Last year, Pakka introduced India’s first compostable flexible packaging for food products in collaboration with Brawny Bear, a nutrition company renowned for its date-based healthy food products.

Jagdeep Hira, India Business Head, Pakka said, "For more than four decades, we have been working toward our vision to make the earth cleaner. Last year, we forayed into compostable flexible packaging in association with a brand, hence, expanding our product range was a natural progression. There is a huge demand for flexible packaging in the food industry. With our new offerings, we are ensuring that we offer businesses and consumers a variety of compostable packaging solutions. This will not just serve the purpose of flexible packaging, it will be a step toward reducing packaging waste.”

Flexible packaging plays a vital role in India’s consumer market by revolutionizing product packaging, distribution, and consumption across various sectors. This versatile packaging solution has become ubiquitous in daily life, from single-serve sachets of shampoo and detergent that make branded products accessible to rural and price-sensitive consumers to convenient ready-to-eat food packets that cater to the country's growing urban population. However, conventional non-biodegradable flexible packaging poses significant recycling challenges. Pakka's compostable solutions offer an eco-friendly alternative without compromising on performance or versatility, aligning with the company's long-standing commitment to sustainable packaging.