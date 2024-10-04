Today, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced a significant investment of $500,000 from the Commonwealth to support Flexopack USA Inc. in establishing its first American manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

Based in Greece, Flexopack USA will construct a 107,000-square-foot, rail-served facility in North Lebanon Township, the first phase of a three-phase project. This initiative will expand the company’s packaging product manufacturing footprint into the United States, including its role as the primary packaging supplier for Pennsylvania-based poultry company Bell & Evans.

“Pennsylvania is the best place in the country for businesses to grow, and I’m proud that Flexopack saw that when choosing the Commonwealth for its first U.S. manufacturing facility,” Shapiro said. “I’m highly competitive, and I’m thrilled that our strong manufacturing and agriculture sectors helped us secure this project over Texas. We’re committed to making meaningful investments in our private sector to position Pennsylvania as an economic leader, create jobs, and bring manufacturing back to the United States.”

“Keeping the supply chain short keeps more Pennsylvania dollars here at home,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Investing to bring a major food-packaging manufacturer here is a huge win for our food producers, for the communities they support, and for Pennsylvania.”

Flexopack, a subsidiary of Greek manufacturer Flexopack International Limited, is a wholesale distributor of flexible packaging with special emphasis in co-extrusion of barrier and non-barrier films. Flexopack’s primary market is the food industry, with emphasis in meat, poultry, cheese, and fish.

“Our new manufacturing facility in Lebanon County aims to strengthen the already significant commercial presence of Flexopack Group in the U.S. market,” said Stamatios Gkinosatis, CEO, Flexopack S.A. “We are thrilled about our decision to proceed with this investment in Lebanon which will also further support — through local manufacturing — the increased packaging material requirements of our close partner Bell & Evans.”

“Bell & Evans is proud to have Flexopack as a vendor partner for over 10 years.” said Scott Sechler, Sr, Owner and Chairman, Bell & Evans. “Being a family-owned supplier, their focus on high quality, consistent materials align exceptionally well with Bell & Evans and our premium brand. We look forward to our continued long-term partnership and are thrilled to support them in their first USA facility, right here in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.”