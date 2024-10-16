At PackExpo 2024, Constantia Flexibles, the world’s third-largest producer of flexible packaging, will showcase its latest, more sustainable packaging innovations. The company will feature innovative Consumer solutions at booth S-2389 and advanced pharmaceutical products at booth W-16074, addressing the rising demand for eco-friendlier packaging. Currently, 91% of Constantia Flexibles’ product offering is designed for recycling or has a recyclable alternative.

One of the highlights will be the debut of AluKpod by Constantia Flexibles, the first aluminum coffee pod designed for Keurig® brewers, marking a significant advancement in sustainability and coffee quality. Cambio Roasters, one of Constantia Flexibles' first-moving customers with this innovation in the US, recently launched their Aluminum Coffee Pods for Keurig® Brewers using the AluKpod solution, offering consumers an alternative to plastic pods.

Marc Rademacher, EVP Consumer Commercial, stated, “At Constantia Flexibles, our Product Development team is dedicated to driving innovation and advancing sustainability throughout our Ecolutions portfolio. We are excited to introduce industry-first solutions like Constantia Flexibles’ AluKpod and our cutting-edge digital printing technology, reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovations focusing on sustainability and added value for consumers. By utilizing a holistic 360-degree approach that integrates mono-materials such as aluminum, film, and paper, we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers while leading the industry in environmentally friendly packaging innovations.”

For the Pharma business, Constantia Flexibles will demonstrate key innovations such as REGULA CIRC, PERPETUA, and PERPETUA ALTA, all designed to provide high-barrier protection for sensitive products while prioritizing sustainability. Pierre-Henri Bruchon, EVP Pharma, emphasized, “The pharmaceutical sector is moving towards more sustainability without compromising safety and efficiency. At Constantia Flexibles, our mission is to rethink packaging every day, improving it to minimize environmental impact.”

Constantia Flexibles introduces the industry's first digital aluminum prints, specifically designed for die-cut dairy lids.

Constantia Flexibles is the only flexible packaging provider offering full-surface, water-based digital printing on aluminum without compromising sealing integrity. This cutting-edge technology is compatible with both aluminum and PET substrates, with plans for future expansion to additional materials. It significantly reduces production times, enabling rapid turnaround from design approval to shipment. By eliminating the need for traditional printing components such as clichés, plates, or cylinders, this solution enhances flexibility and lowers costs. Reduced artwork preparation through Repro House further contributes to cost savings. Supporting 93% of Pantone colors, the digital printing process ensures consistent, high-quality prints. Ideal for short-run projects, it minimizes working capital and waste while enabling batch customization. The water-based inks used meet stringent food safety and sustainability standards, reinforcing the eco-friendly benefits of this innovative technology.

Reducing the carbon footprint with Lowcarbalu

Constantia Flexibles' Lowcarbalu is an innovative alternative to conventional aluminum with a significantly lower carbon footprint. By using renewable energy sources like hydropower and/or recycled content, a major reduction in carbon footprint can be achieved. Although the exact definition is being finalized, Lowcarbalu typically aims for a carbon footprint of ca. 4t CO2e/t Al or even below. Constantia Flexibles offers Lowcarbalu to help customers further reduce their carbon footprint.

Consumer products

AluKpod: The first aluminum K-CUP® pod for a premium coffee brewing experience

Constantia Flexibles introduces AluKpod, the first aluminum pod compatible with K-CUPS® brewers, providing an eco-friendlier alternative to traditional plastic coffee pods. This innovative design ensures superior freshness, aroma, and taste protection. With its high aluminum content, it is already recyclable in selected US states and fully customizable, offering full-surface printing for enhanced brand visibility at the point of sale.

“Launching AluKpod represents a major step forward in sustainable coffee packaging,” said Josep Saura, VP and Head of Consumer Sales NAM. “In addition to being almost infinitely recyclable, aluminum delivers superior barrier protection, enabling our customers to preserve product freshness and quality while enhancing brand visibility at the point of sale.”

Combined with the AluPressoLid, which features advanced sealing technology and exceptional barriers against oxygen and moisture, AluKpod delivers a premium coffee experience while supporting sustainable brewing practices.

PPCover: The aluminum-free, polypropylene die-cut lid

PPCover is a cutting-edge, aluminum-free die-cut lid made from mono-layer polypropylene. This solution provides excellent opacity, puncture resistance, and tear strength, ensuring reliable performance in various packaging applications. Its metal-free composition allows for efficient detection during processing, while its heat resistance enables effective sealing with standard flat sealing tools. Ideal for yogurt, non-carbonated beverages, and non-retort meals, PPCover aligns with modern Design for Recycling guidelines, making it a sustainable choice for eco-conscious brands.

Ecolutions: High-performance recyclable laminates for advanced barrier protection

At PackExpo, the spotlight will also be on EcoLamHighPlus, a mono-polyethylene (PE) laminate providing exceptional moisture and oxygen barriers, and EcoVerHighPlus, a recyclable mono-polypropylene (PP) laminate ideal for sensitive products. These solutions are part of the broader Ecolutions portfolio, which combines sustainability with top-tier performance, reinforcing Constantia Flexibles' leadership in more sustainable packaging.

Pharma products

REGULA CIRC: 100% recyclable coldform foil with superior barrier protection

REGULA CIRC is an innovative coldform foil solution that prioritizes recyclability while maintaining top-tier barrier performance. By replacing PVC with a PE sealing layer, it enhances material recovery and significantly reduces plastic usage. REGULA CIRC provides exceptional protection against moisture, oxygen, light, and gases, ensuring a longer shelf life for products. Its compatibility with existing production lines and focus on sustainability make it an ideal choice for pharmaceutical packaging.

PERPETUA: High-barrier, recyclable PP laminates built for longevity

PERPETUA is Constantia Flexibles’ premier recyclable polypropylene (PP) packaging solution, engineered for maximum barrier protection against oxygen, moisture, and light. With a recyclability rate of up to 96% and certification by cyclos-HTP, PERPETUA is designed to meet rigorous sustainability standards. It offers versatile packaging options that minimize environmental impact while ensuring product safety and extended shelf life, making it an excellent choice for eco-conscious pharmaceutical companies.

PERPETUA ALTA: Recycle-ready laminate with enhanced chemical resistance

PERPETUA ALTA represents the next generation of recyclable mono-material polypropylene laminates, featuring advanced chemical resistance for pharmaceutical applications. It ensures comprehensive protection against oxygen, water vapor, and light while supporting more sustainable packaging initiatives. With a recyclability rate of up to 96%, PERPETUA ALTA is ideal for aggressive formulations and seamlessly integrates into existing production lines, balancing high performance with environmental responsibility.