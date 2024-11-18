The patent-pending TAB Ribbed Stretch Wrap from orbital wrapper manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC, Reading, Pa., has passed compatibility tests on multiple types of stretch wrapping machines from multiple manufacturers. Performed on the company's TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital stretch wrapper, on a horizontal turntable stretch wrapper, a straddle wrapper, and on several other automated and semi-automated pallet wrapping machines, the testing documented the TWT-20120 Ribbed Stretch Wrap may be safely and effectively used with a wide range of roll dispensing approaches and brand-specific mechanical variations.

Suitable for packaging and material handling professionals concerned with optimizing stretch wrapper performance and securing a consistently tight wrap, the TAB Ribbed Stretch Wrap features patent-pending, Power Band technology that weaves thick ribs or ropes of plastic material within the stretch wrap for extra strength, durability, and tear resistance. The proprietary, textured cast film approach is proven to apply a high amount of compression force for securing heavy loads yet does not disrupt dispensing film from the roll, even at high speeds in fully automated stretch wrapping systems.

The ribbed stretch wrap is typically stocked at the company's Reading, Pa., headquarters for fast delivery. The stretch wrap rolls come in a 20-inch width x 4,000 feet per roll, 40 rolls per pallet.

