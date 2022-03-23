Orbital wrapper manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC, Reading, Pa., has introduced the TWT-20120 Ribbed Stretch Wrap. The strongest grade in the company's TAB line of stretch wraps, the Ribbed Stretch Wrap features patent-pending, Power Band technology that integrates thick ribs of plastic material within the stretch wrap at regular intervals to provide extra strength, durability, and tear resistance for heavy-duty pallet wrapping. The cast stretch wrap was custom-developed to apply the high compression force needed to secure heavy loads with odd shapes, awkward centers of gravity, sharp edges, and/or other challenging characteristics to their pallets without shifting or sliding in transit.



Suitable for stretch wrapping metal parts and assemblies, heavy machinery, building products, and other pallet loads, the TWT-20120 Ribbed Stretch Wrap is proven compatible with the company's TAB Wrapper Tornado line of orbital wrappers, which automatically apply stretch wrap 360 degrees around and under the pallet and load to create a sturdy, stable, unitized load. The ribbed stretch wrap is typically stocked at the company's Reading, Pa. headquarters for fast delivery. The stretch wrap rolls come in a 20-inch width x 4,000 feet per roll, 40 rolls per pallet.



For a free brochure or more information, contact TAB Industries, LLC, 2525 N. 12th Street, Reading PA 19605; 610-921-0012; info@tabwrapper.com or see www.tabwrapper.com