Hugo Beck, a leading manufacturer of horizontal packaging solutions, has recently enabled a prominent instant noodle meal producer to significantly enhance its packaging operation through the implementation of its servo X packaging line.

In the fast-paced world of instant meal production, speed and reliability are paramount. Recognizing that its previous side sealer packaging line had become increasingly unreliable, the well-known food production facility sought a solution that could better match their high-volume production demands. The new packaging line would be fed by an automatic pot filler and would need to maintain the rapid output demanded by their technical environment.

After approaching Hugo Beck’s UK sales partner, Yorkshire Packaging Systems (YPS), the company was supplied a servo-driven side sealer, the servo X, along with a double-chamber shrink tunnel – a combination with unbeatable speed and precision.

The Hugo Beck servo X packaging machine, integrated with a double-chamber shrink tunnel, offers a potential throughput of up to 10,000 cycles per hour in order to comfortably handle the desired number of instant meals. Such output speed is achieved by a combination of the servo-driven motor and the continuous motion transverse sealing bar, which moves with the product, ensuring there is no stop/start action that would slow down the process.

Vacuum belts also play a crucial role in enhancing overall process speed while also helping to create a tighter pack around the product. The servo X is designed to create the side seal before the transverse seal – a key factor in achieving tighter packs.

This close-fitting, film-efficient packaging not only improves the overall aesthetic as less film needs to be shrunk but also results in significant material savings. On average, this model has documented approximately 15% film savings compared to similar competitive systems, directly supporting the company’s sustainability goals.

In addition, the servo X is now running an ultra-thin film, recommended and supplied by YPS. The material is the thinnest available on the market and can be supplied with 30% recycled content for greater sustainability benefits. This change has reduced material thickness for the customer from 35 microns to 12.5 microns with no loss of performance – a plastics saving of some 64%.

With the new packaging line, the instant meal producer has reported a tripling of its packaging capacity compared to its previous system.

“This collaborative project with our sales partner YPS highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge packaging solutions that drive efficiency and sustainability in the food sector – more specifically in the competitive world of instant meals where speed is essential,” said Timo Kollmann, Managing Director at Hugo Beck.

“Working with this food production company has been an exciting project, as we’ve been able to help them achieve a significant step forward in their packaging,” stated Glyn Johnson, Managing Director of YPS. “Coupling the latest in machine and materials technology has delivered speed and efficiency to our customer, while contributing to their environmental aims.”

Based in the United Kingdom, YPS is part of Hugo Beck’s extensive global sales partner network with dedicated sales representatives all over the world.

For further information on Hugo Beck’s solutions, please visit: https://www.hugobeck.com



