Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, announced its membership with the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), reinforcing its dedication to sustainable packaging solutions within the pet care industry. This strategic alliance underscores Sonoco’s commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility, aligning with PSC’s mission to advance sustainability in the global pet industry. Sonoco’s comprehensive packaging solutions span flexible, metal, thermoformed and rigid paper container packaging, offering a versatile range of products to cater to the diverse requirements of the pet care industry.

As a new member of the PSC, Sonoco is poised to collaborate with nearly 200 like-minded companies across the supply chain to drive impactful sustainability initiatives in the pet sector. The PSC, founded in 2013, serves as a pivotal platform for fostering collaborative solutions to enhance social responsibility and reduce environmental footprints within the pet sector.

Sonoco’s entry into the PSC is a natural progression of its commitment to innovation in pet care packaging, backed by in-house R&D and engineering centers that ensure freshness, safety, and convenience. With a focus on material platforms for pet food and treat packaging, Sonoco addresses both market needs and the growing consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sonoco to the Pet Sustainability Coalition,” expressed Allison Reser, Director of Sustainability & Innovation at PSC. “Packaging suppliers play a critical role in the pet industry, and we need companies like Sonoco to drive innovation and sustainability in pet care and food packaging. Partnerships and a willingness to collaborate are invaluable to create a future where the health of our pets and the planet are in harmony.”

Sonoco’s packaging offerings are tailored to meet the diverse needs of the market globally. In the United States, Sonoco provides a comprehensive suite of packaging solutions, including Flexible, Metal, Thermoformed and Rigid Paper Containers. Meanwhile, in Europe, the focus today is on Metal and Rigid Paper Containers, a testament to the company’s adaptability and customer-centric approach.

Sonoco’s metal packaging offers two- and three-piece steel can solutions and are known for preserving the quality and freshness of wet pet food, whilst its flexible packaging options offer solutions that are recyclable in the paper curbside stream or through store drop-off programs and incorporate recycled content.

Also, in North America and across European markets Sonoco will continue to focus on its rigid paper container offerings, particularly the EnviroCan®, which stands out as a specialty package for premium dry pet food, treats, and boutique pet products. The EnviroCan® is a testament to Sonoco’s innovation in sustainable packaging, combining a spiral-wound paperboard can structure with a resealable lid to ensure product freshness and durability during handling and storage and ensure product integrity from shelf to home.

Sonoco’s membership with the PSC goes beyond sustainable packaging, reflecting a broader commitment to investing in what’s right for pets, people, and communities. Through the Sonoco Foundation, Sonoco is reinforcing its motto, “Better Packaging, Better Life” by partnering with the Darlington County Humane Society and reshaping the trajectory of animal welfare and education in Hartsville, South Carolina.

“At Sonoco, our commitment to our pets extends beyond innovation; it encompasses a genuine passion for progress in animal welfare. By providing sustainable packaging solutions and empowering our employees with the resources and opportunities to give back, we strive to create a meaningful impact on the lives of pets and the communities we serve,” said Ernest Haynes, President, Sonoco Metal Packaging Division.

“Through this new partnership with the PSC, Sonoco reaffirms its promise to deliver not only superior packaging solutions, but also to contribute positively to the global sustainability effort.”

For more information about Sonoco’s sustainable packaging solutions and its partnership with the Pet Sustainability Coalition, please visit [Sonoco’s Insights].



