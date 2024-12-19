Döhler is delighted to partner with The Perfect Pureé to launch a lineup of freeze-dried fruit products under the Tastecraft brand in North America. Tastecraft, a Döhler global registered trademarked brand, represents a variety of food and beverage solutions for the foodservice industry worldwide, and this marks the entrance in the region. This partnership with The Perfect Pureé highlights Döhler’s ongoing strategic efforts to grow in the foodservice channel in North America.

“Embarking on this journey with The Perfect Pureé, a trusted provider of high-quality products, provides an exciting opportunity to introduce Tastecraft, and further expand Döhler’s capabilities into new segments of the foodservice channel,” remarks Paul Graham, Döhler President of Americas. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity, and see this as the start to a successful, long-lasting partnership for years ahead.”

Tastecraft Freeze-Dried Fruit offers 7 fruit varieties to leverage as garnish, inclusions, toppings and more in a variety of food and beverage offerings.

“We’ve found consumers love the premium upgrade these fruit options bring when added to menu items, also resulting in an opportunity for increased menu pricing for operators,” says Katie Dornfeld, Marketing, Döhler North America.

“The fruit for Tastecraft products is sourced directly from the growing regions around the world, ensuring only the highest quality raw materials are used for these products,” explained Jan Gladisch, Head of Dry Ingredients Business Unit, Döhler North America.

“This partnership enables access for restaurants of all sizes, to leverage freeze-dried fruit on their menu. These products create an easy way to execute a fruit garnish or inclusion without the risk of waste or any additional preparation,” explains Deb Tatley, Account Manager, Döhler North America.