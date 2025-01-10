Berry Global has completed successful trials of its award-winning high-performance Entour™ polyethylene (PE) lamination films on a newly commissioned conversion line from German converter equipment specialist B&B Verpackungstechnik GmbH. B&B says trials have been very positive, achieving excellent sealing quality and a premium appearance at around 60 cycles per minute.

Part of Berry’s B Circular range, Entour films offer brand owners and converters mono-material MDO (Machine Direction Oriented) PE/PE alternatives to mixed material films, such as PET/PE and OPP/PE versions. This means that Entour can be recycled when used in combination with other PE structures.

The films are ideal for bags, pouches, stand-up pouches, and flow wraps in various markets including foods, wipes, and pet foods. Benefits include high levels of product protection, consumer convenience, and point-of-sale impact.

B&B has over 40 years of experience in the design and manufacture of converting equipment for lamination films. Using a modular concept, each machine is tailored to meet individual customer requirements. This means B&B can maximize efficiencies in the production of consistently high-quality Entour film.

“Entour has the flexibility to adapt its strength and stiffness to the needs of each application, while maintaining stability on store shelves,” said Neal Geryl, Business Development Director of Berry Global Flexible Films. “A key part of this is in its conversion to its final pack format, so we are delighted that this collaboration with B&B has generated such successful results.”

“Both our research and development team and service technicians were impressed with the Berry film,” said Jonas Koll, Sales Engineer at B&B. “The produced bags stood out in terms of strength and optical appearance due to the excellent sealant quality. Additionally, we experienced little to no curling.”

In addition to Entour’s technical performance and its ability to satisfy consumer and regulatory demands for recyclable packaging, the film offers a choice of decoration options, including flexographic, rotogravure and digital print, to create individualized branding and enhanced on-shelf appeal. Entour is also zipper-compatible and can incorporate linear machine direction tear for easy open pouches.

“Entour combines excellent quality and functionality with a circular solution,” concluded Neal Geryl. “Our collaboration with B&B demonstrates how converters can quickly and effectively bring these benefits to market in packaging tailored to their precise needs.”

In 2024, Entour recyclable films received a Silver Award in the UK Environmental Packaging Awards organized by Packaging News.