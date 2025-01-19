Illinois-based Eagle Flexible Packaging has announced expansion plans in the city of Waupun, Wisconsin. The company will be constructing a new $5-million, 52-thousand-square-foot facility in the Waupun Industrial Park.

At their meeting last week, the Waupun Common Council approved a developer’s agreement to sell city-owned land to the company. Eagle Flexible Packaging began operations in Waupun in 2021 after acquiring a formerly shuttered production facility located at 4 Taylor Street. The company has added 65 jobs in the city since.

In 2024, Eagle Flexible Packaging acquired 1208 Wilson Drive in the Waupun Industrial Park and has invested more than $3 million, including facility improvements and the addition of state-of-the-art graphics equipment.

Eagle Flexible Packaging COO Scott Deringer says, "Future expansion plans call for a doubling of the current workforce over the next five years to support planned growth."

Waupun Administrator Kathy Schlieve says, "Eagle Flexible Packaging has made consistent investments in the city, bringing employment opportunities for residents and supporting community nonprofits and events since opening."

Schlieve adds: “The proposed project is well aligned with city goals to continue diversifying their economic base through expansion of the Waupun Industrial Park."

The planned expansion is expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2025 and paves the way for the addition of 30 to 40 new jobs, hired within 24 months of facility completion.

Founded in 1994, Eagle Flexible Packaging is an innovative printer and converter of flexible packaging specializing in preformed pouches, roll-fed film, roll stock with pre-applied zippers, and laminate structures.

The company is headquartered in Batavia, Illinois, where it has a separate manufacturing facility in addition to the manufacturing facility in Waupun, Wisconsin.



