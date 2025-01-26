TC Transcontinental Packaging, a leader in flexible packaging, announces exciting new innovations with the introduction of Envio® Recycle Ready film, which is a more sustainable, high-performance alternative to one of today’s most popular packaging formats for processed meats. The product will be featured at IPPE, The International Production and Processing Expo, January 28-30, at Booth #B46073.

Envio® Recycle Ready is fully compatible with HFFS or Thermoforming production lines. Envio® Recycle Ready is designed to be recycled, if clean and dry, through existing store drop-offs or curbside where available.

The Envio® Recycle Ready film extends TC Transcontinental Packaging’s sustainable offering in Meat and Protein flexible packaging, as it is an addition to its award-winning PCR film used for the Kirkland Signature 13% PCR Saddle Packs. Incorporating 13.4% PCR content without compromising package performance, this innovative solution helps divert a percentage of plastic from the landfill. The multi-layer coextruded film maintains product protection and freshness while providing a more eco-friendly solution, aligning with TC's commitment to sustainability and sustainable options for meat and protein.

TC Transcontinental Packaging is also introducing TruTite Boneless Shrink Bag for Beef & Pork, which delivers a cost-competitive, reliable and dependable boneless shrink bag film to the protein market. The product will be manufactured on a new extrusion asset at its Tulsa, Oklahoma, plant and can be run on the TC AB490, advanced auto-bagging equipment technology for fresh, bone-in and boneless meats, that will maximize operational efficiency.

“We are very excited with all the new product development that has been made in the meat & protein space. We’re thrilled that one of our strongest brands, Envio®, is now available in recycle-ready format, expanding our options in sustainable films for the challenging applications of meat and protein,” said Rob Taylor, Director, Strategic Marketing - Protein, TC Transcontinental Packaging. “This now extends outside of our award-winning vieVERTe PCR for our protein with up to 20% of PCR in the sealant layer. To see sustainability moving forward in a market that is highly demanding, it is encouraging.