Cheer Pack North America (Cheer Pack N.A.), the leading manufacturer of spouted pouch packaging, in collaboration with Amcor, the leading flexible film manufacturer, has announced a groundbreaking innovation in sustainable packaging for Once Upon a Farm™, the leading childhood nutrition brand makers of refrigerated, cold-pressed blends and smoothies that offer farm-fresh nutrition from baby’s first bites to school snacking. Together, they have launched the first All-PE spouted pouch and cap in the plant-based snack category, designed for the future of recycling. This exciting development marks a significant step in Once Upon a Farm’s ambition to reduce the packaging’s environmental impact.

Once Upon a Farm™ offers a complete portfolio of delicious, organic snacks and meals from babies to big kids including cold-pressed Fruit & Veggie blends, Dairy and Dairy-Free Smoothies, freshly frozen meals, refrigerated oat bars and their new line of farm fresh pantry snacks. All of their products are organic, non-GMO project verified, contain no added sugar, made with wholesome ingredients and are free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives. Their mission includes a dedication to sustainability, reflected in their partnership with Cheer Pack to introduce this revolutionary packaging. Replacing the prior, multi-material structure, the new All-PE pouch is designed for the future of recycling and uses less plastic. Once Upon a Farm’s goal is to roll out this new packaging across their entire pouch portfolio throughout 2025.

Additionally, the CHEERCircle™ All-PE recycle-ready spouted pouch includes Vizi™ caps, the innovative CHEER PACK® cap that delivers improved visibility of tamper-evidency, sustainability, and grip. Compared to the Once Upon a Farm™ prior cap and spout, this translates into a 30% reduction in plastic; in other words, for every 10 million CHEERClassic™ spouted pouches and Vizi™ caps, Once Upon a Farm™ will remove an amazing 19 tons of plastic waste from landfills. This highlights the tremendous impact that an improved sustainable package design can have towards resource conservation.

Al Madonna, Vice President of Marketing for Cheer Pack N.A. states, “This collaboration with Once Upon a Farm™ on the CHEERCircle™ All-PE recycle-ready spouted pouch and Vizi™ cap represents a significant advancement in sustainable packaging. We are proud to partner with the Once Upon a Farm™ team to contribute a solution that aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship.”

“Partnering with Cheer Pack N.A. to introduce the CHEERCircle All-PE spouted pouch and Vizi cap is a major milestone in our journey to reduce our environmental impact,” said Larry Waldman, President and COO of Once Upon a Farm. “While our commitment to continuous improvement does not end here, we are proud to leverage all improvement strategies available today.”

Cheer Pack N.A., with its commitment to safety, convenience, and functionality, is proud to partner with Once Upon a Farm™ to market this revolutionary packaging design. This innovation stands as a testament to the collaborative effort of each organization to provide a greener, healthier world for children and future generations.

To learn more about Cheer Pack N.A.’s sustainable spouted pouch innovative packaging, please visit www.cheerpack.com.