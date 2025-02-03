StePacPPC’s advanced modified atmosphere/modified humidity (MA/MH) packaging solutions are transforming the U.S. foodservice sector with proven success in reducing waste and improving operational efficiency.

The visionary food packaging developer together with its partner Windham Packaging Ltd. Inc., USA, is serving the demand for impactful solutions to the widespread issue of food waste in the sector.

The European Food Information Council estimates that some 1.05 billion tons of food waste is generated globally, out of which 60% comes from households and almost 30%—or a distressing 290 million tons—emanates from the foodservice industry.

The foodservice industry is often forced to discard large volumes due to the perishable nature of fresh produce, supply chain temperature fluctuations, spoilage, and kitchen waste, creating a costly cycle and ethical dilemmas that persist despite improved inventory management measures and donation efforts.

To address these challenges, StePacPPC and its partner Windham Packaging have developed a range of its bulk modified-atmosphere packaging to extend the shelf life of fresh produce headed to foodservice outlets—predominantly restaurants, hotels, and canteens. These films are already gaining momentum among fresh produce packagers in the U.S., specifically for the delivery of ready-to-use sliced mushrooms, green beans, brussels sprouts and broccoli, with demonstrated success in improving operational efficiency and reducing waste.

“We’ve been using StePacPPC’s films to pack five-pound bundles of fresh green beans and brussels sprouts for foodservice operations,” reports Miguel Ibarra, Operations Manager of PEA King Produce, Inc. “As soon as we switched to this film, we experienced a 5% reduction in scrap rate compared to the previous material. Additionally, its enhanced sealing properties require shorter sealing times, increasing bagger speeds and improving operational efficiency. The real standout benefit is the film’s ability to better dissipate humidity from the bag and provide an optimal modified atmosphere, effectively increasing shelf-life by 10% and thus boosting customer satisfaction.”

The lean, resealable MA/MH packaging designed by StePacPPC is inbuilt with water vapor transmission rates (WVTR) to help eliminate excess moisture buildup. This preserves the quality and appearance of the fresh produce, helping it weather long-haul shipments, extend storage time, and reduce food waste. Optimized for both horizontal and vertical form-fill-seal (HFFS and VFFS) operations, these lean films minimize plastic consumption with proven improvements in packaging process efficiency. The films are also available with chemically recycled content with accreditation from RedCert2.

StePacPPC’s portfolio of films and packaging formats include its popular branded Xtend® bags and Xflow™ films. They incorporate a patented high-performance sealing layer that seamlessly adapts to both manual and automated packing across a range of produce items, enhancing operational efficiency and potentially reducing labor costs.

“We have received a lot of rave reviews from our customers commending the superior quality of the fresh vegetables such as green beans and sliced mushrooms,” says Gary Ward, Ph.D., CTO for StePacPPC. “They report their products are arriving with better quality and less waste at hotels, restaurants, caterers, and other foodservice destinations across the U.S. The innovative design not only ensures peak freshness upon arrival but extends shelf life even after opening. If resealed, the packaging will continue to preserve the quality of partially used produce under refrigeration, providing flexibility for future use and significantly reducing food waste. We are now focusing efforts on replicating the success in UK and Europe and adapt the packaging to accommodate a broader range of fresh produce for the foodservice sector.”

StePacPPC’s formats have also been instrumental in eliminating the need for ice. For example, when shipping broccoli from Salinas Valley to a major restaurant chain across the U.S., the iceless packaging enabled the transport of 66% more broccoli per container, resulting in the need for fewer deliveries and reducing the carbon footprint.

StePacPPC formats have been customized to pack vegetables in varying volumes, and according to the needs of the foodservice operations, taking into account each product’s unique needs. The design considers key factors such as respiration rates, moisture sensitivity, dehydration risk, and required atmospheric conditions, as well as post-harvest handling and supply chain requirements. This results in packaging that provides optimal moisture control and modified atmosphere conditions for each specific produce type, preserving quality, extending shelf life and reducing waste.